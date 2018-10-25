Wadena-DC rolls in playoff opener

The defending section champions opened defense of their title with a 25-20, 25-11 and 25-10 victory over Menahga.

The Wolverines, the No. 3 seed, used a strong hitting attack, along with a potent service game to dispose of the Braves. Kennedy Gravelle and Ashley Adams recorded double digits in kills with 11 and 10 respectively. Ashley Lepinski finished with four, while Lauryn Gravelle and Madison Carsten had two each.

Adams and Carsten each had four ace serves, while Mari Grendahl had three aces and Courtny Warren dropped in two. Warren finished with 17 digs as well. Adams, Kyla Ness, Warren, MacKenzie Carsten and Madison Carston were perfect from the service line in the win.

The Wolverines will square off with Barnesville in Perham at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. The Wolverines eliminated Barnesville from last year’s Section 6A Tournament on their way to the Section 6A title. In their only meeting this year, Barnesville defeated Wadena-DC in five sets. The Trojans used a big fifth set from Elora Passa to defeat Wadena-DC. In the evening’s first match up, Pelican Rapids will take on New York Mills at 6 p.m.