Wadena-DC starts season with sweep of Pequot Lakes
The defending Section 6A champions started out of the gates strong with a 3-0 sweep of Pequot Lakes on Aug. 28 at the Wadena-Deer Creek Middle/High School gymnasium. The Wolverines opened with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 win against the Patriots, securing their fourth straight win overall against their Class AA rival and former Mid-State Conference foe.
Kennedy Gravelle finished with 12 kills, while Ashley Adams added five in the win. Madison Carsten finished with five as well.
Ashley Adams dished out 19 set assists in the victory for Wadena-Deer Creek.
The Wolverines start the season 1-0 and hope to spoil the new gym for the Perham Yellowjackets when they take on Perham at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.
W-DC def. Pequot Lakes 25-18, 25-17, 25-18
WDC-Kennedy Gravelle 12K, 2D, 5B; Ashley Adams 5K, 9D, 4B, 19SA; Madison Carsten 5K, 7D, 3B; Kylee Hopp 3K; Laura Krause 3K, 4D, 1B; Courtny Warren 10D; Kyla Ness 9D; MacKenzie Carsten 6D, 8SA.