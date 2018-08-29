Wadena-DC starts season with sweep of Pequot Lakes

Kennedy Gravelle finished with 12 kills, while Ashley Adams added five in the win. Madison Carsten finished with five as well.

Ashley Adams dished out 19 set assists in the victory for Wadena-Deer Creek.

The Wolverines start the season 1-0 and hope to spoil the new gym for the Perham Yellowjackets when they take on Perham at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.

W-DC def. Pequot Lakes 25-18, 25-17, 25-18

WDC-Kennedy Gravelle 12K, 2D, 5B; Ashley Adams 5K, 9D, 4B, 19SA; Madison Carsten 5K, 7D, 3B; Kylee Hopp 3K; Laura Krause 3K, 4D, 1B; Courtny Warren 10D; Kyla Ness 9D; MacKenzie Carsten 6D, 8SA.