Wolverines open new season at home on Aug. 28

The Wolverines finished with a 26-8 record on their way to the Park Region Conference Championship, Section 6A Championship and fourth place at the Class A Championships. The Wolverines do return several key players from that squad. Setter Ashley Adams returns along with outside hitter Kylee Hopp and defensive specialist Kyla Ness. Key juniors returning to the squad will be middle hitter Kennedy Gravelle and libero Courtny Warren.

“The kids understand where they need to be. Our juniors and seniors are going to be the core of this team and they are the ones that played in the state tournament,” Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Sue Volkmann said. “They have the experience to do a good job.”

The returning squad will be joined by newcomers MacKenzie Carsten, Laura Krause, Mari Grendahl, Hailey Wiedrich and Maddison Carsten, who are expected to fill in on key spots.

Volkmann said the team’s season goals are to be in the running for the conference title and to have a good showing at the section tournament.

The Wolverines open the season with a familiar foe in Pequot Lakes. Wadena-Deer Creek earned a 3-1 victory to start the season last year over the Patriots. The Wolverines hope to continue their success against the Class AA power. The Wolverines have won the last three matches with the Patriots, including the 2016 Section 8AA semi final in which they beat the Patriots 3-0.

The Wolverines play another tough schedule, squaring off with Pequot Lakes, Perham, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Detroit Lakes, while playing the usually tough Park Region Conference schedule. The Wolverines will travel to Sauk Rapids-Rice for a tournament as well as Moorhead for an end of the season tournament. Volkmann said they want to gauge themselves against the better teams in the state.

“We have been trying to maintain that over the years,” Volkmann said. “It just makes you play better.”

The Wolverines take to the road after their season-opening contest when they take on the Perham Yellowjackets on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.