Miron ends high school career on the podium

The senior reached the podium last year and returned to the familiar post with a throw of 116 feet, four inches. She was working on a different spin heading into the championships, which she said worked for her in practice but didn’t find the success she had hoped for in the state meet.

“It feels good, but it wasn’t what I expected or how I expected,” Miron said. “I tried something new with the spin, which was going well in practice, but I kind of choked here. It was my first time doing it in competition. Even though it wasn’t the medal I wanted, I’m super happy with how the season went and the record I got at sections.”

Miron set a new school and personal record with a throw of 124 feet, one inch in the section meet. She said it was nice to reach the podium for the second straight year, competing against the best in the state.

“I’m already familiar with it and it’s great to see the people come back,” Miron said. “It’s awesome because there are three people in our section that made it and everybody was helping each other, pushing each other to do better and it was just really fun.”

Miron said it was a great way to end her high school career. While it was her final throws in the Blue and Yellow of Wadena-Deer Creek, she will continue her career at North Dakota State University.

“It was amazing. This is by far my favorite sport,” Miron said. “No matter how I do, it’s just amazing being here with everybody and the atmosphere. I love my whole track team completely and it’s just so much fun. I love it.”

Relays back up strong times

Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Marc Reynolds said he was very pleased with the performances from the three relay teams, who finished in the spot they were seeded in for each race.

“They seemed to have a different level of focus than I have seen all year,” Reynolds said. “They were in the zone, which was good to see.”

The 800 relay set the tone for the day with a first place finish in the preliminaries. The team of Jonathan Pantages, Bereket Loer, Chase Domier and Hunter Hawkins set a new school record with their time of one minute, 30.44 seconds.

Pantages, Loer and Domier did not have long to wait before hitting the track again. They were joined by Isaac Hale and earned a second place finish in their heat and a third place finish overall. They finished with a time of 43.63 seconds, setting a new record as well.

Pantages, Hawkins, Domier and Loer closed out the day with a second place finish overall with a time of 3:24.59. They won their heat, edging out Perham in that race.

“I think they are all very excited and very pumped up about everything. I was very happy and I think the 1600 put the icing on the cake with what they wanted to do today. They are pretty excited and looking forward to bringing it tomorrow.”

Malone advances

The goal for Mikaela Malone was to see if she could advance to the finals in a very strong field in the 100 meter dash. The eighth-grader delivered with a fourth place finish in the record-setting heat she was in. Malone finished with a time of 12.95, which improved on her section winning time.

Reynolds said he thought Malone was capable of advancing into the finals and she did just that. T’Nia Riley from Minneapolis North set a new state record in the 100m dash. She finished with a time of 11.84 seconds, which is a new Class A mark.

Gravelle makes first state appearance

Sophomore runner Kennedy Gravelle made her first Class A Championship appearance and finished 16th overall in a loaded 3200 meter field. Reynolds said the goal for Gravelle was to improve on her time and crack the 12 minute mark. Gravelle was able to do just that when she finished with a new personal record time of 11:56.37.

Gravelle improved on her seeding and her time, which was the ultimate goal in the event, according to Reynolds. It was Gravelle’s first year running the 3200m run.

Winona Cotter’s Lauren Ping won the race when she came in with a time of 10:29.77.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

100m dash-8, Mikaela Malone, 12.95; 400m relay-3, WDC, (Jonathan Pantages, Bereket Loer, Isaac Hale, Chase Domier), 43.63; 800m relay-1, WDC, (Jonathan Pantages, Bereket Loer, Chase Domier, Hunter Hawkins), 1:30.44; 1600m relay-2, WDC, (Jonathan Pantages, Hunter Hawkins, Chase Domier, Bereket Loer), 3:24.59; 3200m run-15, Kennedy Gravelle, 11:56.37; Discus-9, Ellie Miron, 116-4.0;