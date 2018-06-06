Ellie Miron, discus

Jonathan Pantages, high jump

Mikaela Malone, 100-meter dash

Kennedy Gravelle, 3200 meters

Boys 4X400 meter relay - Jonathan Pantages, Chase Domier, Bereket Loer and Hunter Hawkins.

Boys 4X100 meter relay - Chase Domier, Isaac Hale, Bereket Loer and Jonathan Pantages

Boys 4X200 meter relay - Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer, Jonathan Pantages and Chase Domier

The time was changed from noon to 11 a.m. due to the Section baseball game at noon. Eight athletes will compete at Hamline University in St. Paul on Friday and Saturday. They include:The public is encouraged to wish the competitors and coaches the best of luck! Let's give them an awesome send-off!