Time changed for send-off planned for WDC track and field athletes
A send-off for the WDC student-athletes competing in the Class A State Track and Field Meet will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7 in the Commons at WDC Middle/High School.
The time was changed from noon to 11 a.m. due to the Section baseball game at noon. Eight athletes will compete at Hamline University in St. Paul on Friday and Saturday. They include:
- Ellie Miron, discus
- Jonathan Pantages, high jump
- Mikaela Malone, 100-meter dash
- Kennedy Gravelle, 3200 meters
- Boys 4X400 meter relay - Jonathan Pantages, Chase Domier, Bereket Loer and Hunter Hawkins.
- Boys 4X100 meter relay - Chase Domier, Isaac Hale, Bereket Loer and Jonathan Pantages
- Boys 4X200 meter relay - Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer, Jonathan Pantages and Chase Domier