Send-off planned for WDC track and field athletes
A send-off for the WDC student-athletes competing in the Class A State Track and Field Meet will take place at noon on Thursday, June 7 in the Commons at WDC Middle/High School.
Eight athletes will compete at Hamline University in St. Paul on Friday and Saturday. They include:
- Ellie Miron, discus
- Jonathan Pantages, high jump
- Mikaela Malone, 100-meter dash
- Kennedy Gravelle, 3200 meters
- Boys 4X400 meter relay - Jonathan Pantages, Chase Domier, Bereket Loer and Hunter Hawkins.
- Boys 4X100 meter relay - Chase Domier, Isaac Hale, Bereket Loer and Jonathan Pantages
- Boys 4X200 meter relay - Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer, Jonathan Pantages and Chase Domier