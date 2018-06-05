Search
    Send-off planned for WDC track and field athletes

    By none Today at 8:49 a.m.
    A send-off for the WDC student-athletes competing in the Class A State Track and Field Meet will take place at noon on Thursday, June 7 in the Commons at WDC Middle/High School.
     Eight athletes will compete at Hamline University in St. Paul on Friday and Saturday. They include: 
    • Ellie Miron, discus
    • Jonathan Pantages, high jump
    • Mikaela Malone, 100-meter dash
    • Kennedy Gravelle, 3200 meters
    • Boys 4X400 meter relay - Jonathan Pantages, Chase Domier, Bereket Loer and Hunter Hawkins.
    • Boys 4X100 meter relay - Chase Domier, Isaac Hale, Bereket Loer and Jonathan Pantages
    • Boys 4X200 meter relay - Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer, Jonathan Pantages and Chase Domier
    The public is encouraged to wish the competitors and coaches the best of luck! Let's give them an awesome send-off!
