WDC offers fan buses for State Track and Field
WDC would like to offer fan busses to cheer on the eight State Track Athletes at Hamline University Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9. Bus would leave at 11 a.m. each day and return following the last event, which is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. each day. Cost is $15 per person and 30 must be signed up for each day by Thursday June 7 at noon in order for the bus to run.
All students who entering eightth grade and younger must be accompanied by an adult. $15 includes only the cost for the bus, admission at the event is $10 per adult, $7 per student.
Sign up by Thursday at noon with Mary fix in the high school office.