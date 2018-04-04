It was the second indoor meet for the Wolverines and it was a strong one, despite missing some kids due to ACT testing. The Wadena-DC boys team finished first with 74 points, while the girls came in seventh with 41.5 points.

Detroit Lakes came in second in the boys, followed by Park Rapids Area, Nevis and Frazee, who rounded out the top-five. Frazee won the girls title with 79 points, while Thief River Falls was second, followed by Park Rapids Area, Crookston and Pillager.

“Both teams finished the meet with strong team and individual finishes,” Wadena-DC head coach Marc Reynolds said. “The boys team won their first ever meet at Bemidji State. They bested Detroit Lakes. The girls finished the day in seventh place. All together we finished the day with 30 personal records. All these kids are improving everyday.”

One of the keys to the success for the Wadena-DC boys team was their depth in the 400 meter run. The Wolverines claimed the top-three spots with Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer and Jonathan Pantages. Hawkins finished first with a time of 53.05 seconds. Loer was second at 53.57 and in third was Pantages at 53.70.

Those three had success as well as part of the 800m relay. They helped the team enter the school record books with the fifth fastest time in school history. Chase Domier joined the trio and helped them finish with a first place time of 1:33.51.

Domier finished third in the 60m dash. Lucas Hinojos followed with a third place finish in the 800 and Hawkins picked up a third place finish in the triple jump.

Steven Erkenbrack built on a strong performance in the first indoor meet by topping that with a personal best in the shot put. He finished with a throw of 44 feet, 11 inches for fourth place. Pantages earned a fourth place finish in the high jump. The Wolverines earned another fourth place finish when Jayson Young, Nate Bervig, Jacopo Della Latta and Hinojos crossed the line in the 3200m run. Young added a sixth place finish in the 1600 meter run, while Cody Wheeler earned a fifth place finish in the pole vault.

The Wadena-DC girls team was led by a personal best and first place finish from Mikaela Malone. Malone finished with a time of 8.04 to capture top honors in the 60 meter dash. Reynolds said it is one of her fastest times of the year and is one of the fastest times in the state.

Kennedy Gravelle took home second place honors in the 800m run. She had a time of 2:40.00. She was followed by a pair of teammates who took fifth and sixth place honors. Johanna Brunsberg was fifth, while Emma Mehl was sixth.

Ellie Miron earned third place honors in the shot put and helped the 800m relay take home fourth place honors. Miron was joined by Malone, Madison Packer and Bel Snyder in that event.

Gravelle, Eve Collins, Emma Mehl and Johanna Brunsberg came in fifth place of the 3200m relay. Hailey Peterson took home sixth place honors in the pole vault, while Collins added a 10th place finish in the 400m dash and Miron was 10th in the 60m dash.

The Little Amik meet closed out the indoor season for the Wolverines. The annual Kelderman Invitational which was scheduled for April 9 has already been rescheduled and is set to take place on April 23.

Little Amik

Girls Team Results

Frazee 79, Thief River Falls 73.5, Park Rapids Area 63, Crookston 57, Pillager 53.5, Roseau 44, Wadena-DC 41.5, Bigfork 31, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 27, Detroit Lakes 24, International Falls 20.5, Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 18, Clearbrook-Gonvick 13, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 12, Bagley/Fosston 11, TrekNorth 8, Warroad 5, BGMR/Freeze 3, Nevis 1

Wadena-DC Top 10 Results

3200m relay-5, WDC-A, 11:13.90; 400m dash-10, Eve Collins, 1:07.98; 60m dash-1, Mikaela Malone, 8.04; 10, Ellie Miron, 8.64; 800m relay-4, WDC-A, 1:57.14; 800m run-2, Kennedy Gravelle, 2:40.00; 5, Johanna Brunsberg, 2:50.23; 6, Emma Mehl, 2:51.37; Pole Vault-6, Hailey Peterson, 6-00; 10, Kylee Collins, 6-00; Shot put-3, Ellie Miron, 36-6.75.

Boys Team Results

Wadena-DC 74, Detroit Lakes 47, Park Rapids Area 43.5, Nevis 43, Frazee 42, Bigfork 40, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 33, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 33, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 30.25, Roseau 29, Pillager 28, Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck 28, Crookston 22, International Falls 20, Bagley/Fosston 19, Warroad 18, Thief River Falls 16.25, Clearbrook-Gonvick 9, Lake of the Woods/Rainy River 4, Chisholm 3

Wadena-DC Top 10 Results

3200m relay-4, WDC-A, 9:24.86; 400m dash-1, Hunter Hawkins, 53.05; 2, Bereket Loer, 53.57; Jonathan Pantages, 53.70; 1600m run-6, Jayson Young, 5:18.01; 60m dash-3, Chase Dormier, 7.50; 800m relay-1, WDC-A, 1:35.51; 800m run-3, Lucas Hinojos, 2:15.42; High Jump-4, Jonathan Pantages, 5-10; Pole Vault-5, Cody Wheeler, 9-00; Triple Jump-3, Hunter Hawkins, 38-6.50; Shot put-4, Steven Erkenbrack, 44-11.