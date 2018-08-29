Wolverines edge Roseau for first win of the season

The Wolverines were inching closer to its first win, playing some of the tougher teams on their early strong schedule to close matches, yet just couldn’t push through until their match against the Rams.

“The first win of the year is always great, but it felt especially good today,” Wadena-DC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “With our busy and tough schedule to start the year, it can be draining on the kids physically and mentally. Our kids believed in themselves today, focused on the moment and we were fortunate enough to come out with a win. These girls put in a lot of work to improve and it’s great to see it pay off.”

The Wolverines won all four singles matches in straight sets on their way to the 4-3 victory. Grace Hinojos was victorious at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4.

Madison Packer continued her strong run of tennis at the No. 2 spot. After finishing third in Crookston, she followed with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Olivia Urness.

Corra Endres returned to singles at the No. 3 spot after filling in at doubles and returned to the win column. She earned a straight set 6-0, 6-2 victory over Ella Transgrud.

The Wolverines were close in some games in the doubles portion, but could not swipe a set, dropping all three matches in doubles. Jasmyn Wood and Kelly Muckala were edged out at No. 1 singles 1-6, 0-6. Ashley Peterson and Kayla Meeks were defeated at No. 2 doubles 0-6, 2-6. Katelyn Kallevig and Madelyn Gallant suffered a straight set loss at No. 3 doubles 2-6, 3-6.

The Wolverines return to action with a triangular at Sauk Centre. The Wolverines will take on Sauk Centre and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Wadena-DC 4, Roseau 3

Singles

1 Grace Hinojos (WDC) def. Jayda McFarlane (ROS) 6-0, 6-4; 2 Madison Packer (WDC) def. Olivia Urness (ROS) 6-3, 6-2; 3 Corra Endres (WDC) def. Ella Trangsrud (ROS) 6-0, 6-2; 4 Kaylee Ova (WDC) def. Emma Haugen (ROS) 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles

1 Lindsey McFarlane/Kiersten Flaig (ROS) def. Jasmyn Wood/Kelly Muckala (WDC) 6-1, 6-0; Haylee Bennett/Madi Verbout (ROS) def. Ashley Peterson/Kayla Meeks (WDC) 6-0, 6-2; Kelsey Buliy/Catie Glodowski (ROS) def. Katelyn Kallevig/Madelyn Gallant (WDC) 6-2, 6-3.