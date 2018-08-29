Pierz knocks off Wadena-DC tennis

Madison Packer picked up the lone victory for the Wolverines. She defeated Val Gall in straight sets at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 7-5.

“We ran into a very solid Pierz team,” Wadena-DC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Packer continues to improve and put opponents on their heels.”

Cresap added the team just continues to reflect on their struggles and keeps working to improve.

“We just ask our kids to compete every single point and that’s what they continued to do,” Cresap said. “(It’s) been fun to see our girls progress throughout the past year.”

The Wolverines return to the court with an afternoon matinee against Roseau at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Wadena Tennis Courts.

Pierz 6, Wadena-DC 1

Singles

No. 1 — Becky Langer, PRZ, def . Grace Hinojos, WDC, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Madison Packer, WDC, def . Val Gall, PRZ, 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 — Kalyn Girtzmacher, PRZ, def . Corra Endres, WDC, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 — Mariah Kirschbaum, PRZ, def . Libby Hartman, WDC, 1-6, 0-6.

Doubles

No. 1 — Laura Skiba-Anessa Leidenfrost, PRZ, def. Jasmyn Wood-Kaylee Ova,WDC 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Abby Andrea-Katelyn Smude, PRZ, def. Kayla Meeks-Ashley Peterson,WDC 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Halle Zupan-Kami Athman, PRZ, def. Madelyn Gallant-Kelly Muckala,WDC 6-0, 6-1.