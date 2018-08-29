Search
    Pierz knocks off Wadena-DC tennis

    By Jason Groth Today at 9:28 a.m.

    The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team returned to dual meet action with a 6-1 defeat to Pierz at the Wadena Tennis Courts on Aug. 28.

    Madison Packer picked up the lone victory for the Wolverines. She defeated Val Gall in straight sets at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 7-5.

    “We ran into a very solid Pierz team,” Wadena-DC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “Packer continues to improve and put opponents on their heels.”

    Cresap added the team just continues to reflect on their struggles and keeps working to improve.

    “We just ask our kids to compete every single point and that’s what they continued to do,” Cresap said. “(It’s) been fun to see our girls progress throughout the past year.”

    The Wolverines return to the court with an afternoon matinee against Roseau at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Wadena Tennis Courts.

    Pierz 6, Wadena-DC 1

    Singles

    No. 1 — Becky Langer, PRZ, def . Grace Hinojos, WDC, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Madison Packer, WDC, def . Val Gall, PRZ, 6-3, 7-5; No. 3 — Kalyn Girtzmacher, PRZ, def . Corra Endres, WDC, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 — Mariah Kirschbaum, PRZ, def . Libby Hartman, WDC, 1-6, 0-6.

    Doubles

    No. 1 — Laura Skiba-Anessa Leidenfrost, PRZ, def. Jasmyn Wood-Kaylee Ova,WDC 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Abby Andrea-Katelyn Smude, PRZ, def. Kayla Meeks-Ashley Peterson,WDC 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Halle Zupan-Kami Athman, PRZ, def. Madelyn Gallant-Kelly Muckala,WDC 6-0, 6-1.

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
