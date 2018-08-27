Wolverines finish eighth in Crookston Booster Tournament

The Wolverines finished in eighth place overall in the tournament with four points. Hibbing captured the title with 27 points, while Moorhead was second with 25. Crookston and New London-Spicer tied for third with 19 points. Detroit Lakes rounded out the top five of the event.

Madison Packer continued her strong play at No. 2 singles. She followed up a second place finish in the Highway 10 Tournament with a third place finish in the Booster Tournament.

Packer earned a pair of wins over Moorhead’s Azlyn Lunak in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) and East Grand Forks’ Katelyn Farder 7-6, 6-0. She was edged out by Hibbing’s Abigail Sullivan 6-7, 2-6.

Grace Hinojos earned seventh place honors in the tournament when she posted a 1-2 mark. She was defeated by New London-Spicer’s Ava Hanson 2-6, 1-6 and Hibbing’s Maria Gherardi 2-6, 4-6. Hinojos picked up her lone with with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Perham/New York Mills Michelle Swyter.

Kelly Muckala finished in eighth place at No. 3 singles and Libby Hartman suffered an injury in her second match, defaulting her from the tournament.

Kaylee Ova and Corra Endres came in eighth place at No. 1 doubles, while Jasmyn Wood and Ashley Peterson finished eighth at No. 2 doubles. Kayla Meeks and Madelyn Gallant finished in eighth as well at No. 3 doubles.

The Wolverines return to action on Aug. 28 with Pierz and Aug. 29 with a match against Roseau. Both of the matches are at home for the Wolverines.

Crookston Booster Tournament

Team Standings

Hibbing 27, Moorhead 25, Crookston 19, New London-Spicer 19, Detroit Lakes 18, East Grand Forks 16, Perham 14, Wadena-Deer Creek 4

Individual Results

Singles

No. 1 — Ava Hanson, NLS., def . Grace Hinojos, WDC, 6-2, 6-1; No. 1 — Maria gherardi, HIB, def . Grace Hinojos, WDC, 6-2, 6-4; No. 1 — Grace Hinojos, WDC, def . Michelle Swyter, P/NYM, 6-4, 7-5; No. 2 — Madison Packer, WDC, def . Azlyn Lunak, MHD, 6-3, 7-6 (3); No. 2 — Abigail Sullivan, HIB, def . Madison Packer, WDC, 7-6 (6), 6-2; No. 2 — Madison Packer, WDC, def . Katelyn Farder, EGF, 7-6, 6-0; No. 3 — Emma Osborn, CRK, def . Kelly Muckala, WDC, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Kendal Rand, EGF, def . Kelly Muckala, WDC, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 — Megan Warner, NLS., def . Kelly Muckala, WDC, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Avery Beachy, P/NYM, def . Libby Hartman, WDC, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Maddy Warner-Allie Bussey, HIB, def. Corra Endres-Kaylee Ova,WDC 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 — Maggie Dietrich-Brynn Havis, EGF, def. Corra Endres-Kaylee Ova,WDC 7-5, 6-3; No. 1 — Shelby Busker-Emily Skjonsberg, DL, def. Corra Endres-Kaylee Ova,WDC 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 — Chloe Will-Brea Johnson, DL, def. Jasmyn Wood-Ashley Peterson,WDC 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Dannika George-Malia Groff, P/NYM, def. Ashley Peterson-Jasmyn Wood,WDC 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Eden Haller-Elysa Christensen, CRK, def. Jasmyn Wood-Ashley Peterson,WDC 6-4, 6-2; No. 3 — Hannah Lindemoen-Audrey Harbott, CRK, def. Madelyn Gallant-Kayla Meeks,WDC 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Hannah Lindemoen-Audrey Harbott, CRK, def. Madelyn Gallant-Kayla Meeks,WDC 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 — Thea Haaven-Farstad-Aleah Hangsleben, EGF, def. Madelyn Gallant-Kayla Meeks,WDC 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 — Kendra Moris-LaVonne Lindberg, P/NYM, def. Kayla Meeks-Madelyn Gallant,WDC 6-2, 6-1.