East Grand Forks sweeps Wadena-DC

The Wolverines put up some close battles in singles action, but were unable to get any wins during the dual meet. Grace Hinojos was defeated by Jenna Dietrich in two close sets, 4-6, 3-6.

Maggie Dietrich was able to sneak past Madison Packer at No. 2 singles. Dietrich won in three sets. She opened with a 6-4 victory, before dropping the second set against Packer. Packer took the second 7-6 (7-5), before falling in the third to Dietrich, 10-4.

Brynn Havis defeated Kelly Muckala at No. 3 singles, while Katelyn Farder knocked off Libby Hartman at No. 4.

The Green Wave swept the doubles portion as well when McKenna Aitchison and Delaney Aaker defeated Kaylee Ova and Corra Endres at No. 1 doubles. Aleah Hargsleben and Kendal Rand defeated Ashley Peterson and Jasmyn Wood at No. 2. Thea Haaven-Farstad and Emily Stroot earned a straight set victory over Kayla Meeks and Katelyn Kallevig.

The Wolverines return to action on Aug. 25 with the Crookston Tournament, beginning at 9 a.m.

East Grand Forks 7, Wadena-DC 0

Singles

1 Jenna Dietrich (EGF) def. Grace Hinojos (WDC) 6-4, 6-3; 2 Maggie Dietrich (EGF) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 10-4; 3 Brynn Havis (EGF) def. Kelly Muckala (WDC) 6-0, 6-1; 4 Katelyn Farder (EGF) def. Libby Hartman (WDC) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1 McKenna Aitchison/Delaney Aaker (EGF) def. Kaylee Ova/Corra Endres (WDC) 6-4, 6-2; 2 Aleah Hargsleben/Kendal Rand (EGF) def. Ashley Peterson/Jasmyn Wood (WDC) 6-1, 6-0; Thea Haaven-Farstad/Emily Stroot (EGF) def. Kayla Meeks/Katelyn Kallevig (WDC) 6-0, 6-3.