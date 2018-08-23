“(It was) another good day for Wadena-DC tennis on Wednesday. Madison Packer was a force at No. 2 singles,” Wadena-DC head coach Jordan Cresap said. “She is playing confidently, which is fun to watch.”

Packer led the way with the third place finish for the Wolverines. She finished with a 2-1 mark on the afternoon. She opened the event with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Rocori’s Megan Schroden in the opening round. She was defeated by Osakis Lauren Scherr in the semifinals in straight sets, 0-6, 4-6. Scherr went on to win the championship at No. 2 singles. Packer regrouped and made quick work of Detroit Lakes’ Brea Johnson for third place. She won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Grace Hinojos won the consolation championship at No. 1 singles. She went 2-1 overall against a very strong field. Cresap stated she has been playing steady at the top spot. Hinojos went three sets with Rose Han in the opening round. However, it was Han who got the edge in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 7-10. Hinojos came back with a tough battle, defeating Perham/New York Mills’ Michelle Swyter in three sets. Hinojos dropped the first, but responded with a 6-3 and 10-7 win. She cruised in the consolation final with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Detroit Lakes’ Brina Smith to close out the day with two wins.

Jasmyn Wood, at No. 3 singles, and Libby Hartman, at No. 4 singles, suffered three defeats on the day in their individual tournaments.

Kaylee Ova and Corra Endres finished sixth overall at No. 1 doubles. Their lone win came against Detroit Lakes’ Mary Nelmark and Emily Skjonsberg in a tough three-set match. Ova and Endres won 6-4, 5-7 and 17-15.

Kelly Muckala and Katelyn Kallevig came in sixth place at No. 3 doubles. Their lone win was against Little Falls’ Madeline Neuring and Julia Vetch. They won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

Kayla Meeks and Ashley Peterson suffered a trio of defeats at No. 2 doubles during the tournament.

“We will just continue to reflect on our struggles and continue to work on those aspects of the game to get better as a team,” Cresap said about the team going forward after the Highway 10 Tournament.

The Wolverines continue a strong stretch of the season when they travel to East Grand Forks on Aug. 24 and Crookston on Aug. 25.

Highway 10 Tournament

Team Results

Osakis 52, Rocori 37, Staples-Motley 33, Perham 32, Detroit Lakes 30, Sartell 30, Wadena-Deer Creek 19, Little Falls 19.

Singles

1 — Grace Hinojos, WDC, def . Michelle Swyter, P/NYM, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7; 1 — Grace Hinojos, WDC, def . Brina Smith, DL, 6-2, 6-4; 1 — Rose Han, S-M, def . Grace Hinojos, WDC, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; 2 — Madison Packer, WDC, def . Brea Johnson, DL, 6-3, 6-1; 2 — Madison Packer, WDC, def . Megan Schroden, ROC, 6-2, 6-2; 2 — Lauren Scherr, OSK, def . Madison Packer, WDC, 6-0, 6-4; 3 — Tori Gottwaldt, LF, def . Jasmyn Wood, WDC, 6-2, 6-3; 3 — Johanna Winkels, P/NYM, def . Jasmyn Wood, WDC, 6-0, 6-0; 3 — Sadie Baumann, SRT, def . Jasmyn Wood, WDC, 6-1, 6-1; 4 — Sydney Cline, SRT, def . Libby Hartman, WDC, 7-5, 6-0; 4 — Avery Beachy, P/NYM, def . Libby Hartman, WDC, 6-1, 6-1; 4 — Beth Ahlin, LF, def . Libby Hartman, WDC, 6-4, 7-5;

Doubles

1 — Camryn Hoffarth-Shea Olson, OSK, def. Corra Endres-Kaylee Ova,WDC 6-0, 6-1; 1 — Mirta Vorderbruggen-Grace Minten, P/NYM, def. Corra Endres-Kaylee Ova,WDC 6-1, 6-1; 1 — Corra Endres-Kaylee Ova, WDC, def. Mary Nelmark-Emily Skjonsberg,DL 6-4, 5-7, 17-15; 2 — Malia Groff-Dannika George, P/NYM, def. Kayla Meeks-Ashley Peterson,WDC 6-2, 6-0; 2 — Asley Hagen-Caitlyn Cox, LF, def. Kayla Meeks-Ashley Peterson,WDC 6-4, 4-6, 10-7; 2 — Megan Kalthoff-Amanda Molitor, ROC, def. Kayla Meeks-Ashley Peterson,WDC 6-0, 6-1; 3 — Allie Schramel-Emily Kieke, ROC, def. Kelly Muckala-Katelyn Kallevig,WDC 6-0, 6-0; 3 — Brittany Dietrich-Sydney Rach, OSK, def. Kelly Muckala-Katelyn Kallevig,WDC 6-1, 6-0; 3 — Kelly Muckala-Katelyn Kallevig, WDC, def. Madeline Neuring-Julia Vetch,LF 6-1, 6-2;