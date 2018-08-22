The Wolverines were close in each dual meet, however, suffered a 4-3 defeat to Parkers Prairie and a 5-2 defeat to Benson. Against Parkers Prairie, the Wolverines dropped a pair of third sets, which enabled Parkers Prairie to pick up the narrow victory over the Wolverines.

The Wolverines gained a pair of singles wins and one doubles win but could not find that elusive fourth point for the win. Senior Grace Hinojos was victorious in three sets at No. 1 singles. Hinojos defeated Abigail Burquest after falling in the first set, 4-6, she rebounded with a 6-4 win in the second set and a 10-6 win in the decisive third set. Madison Packer rolled at No. 2 singles. She won in straight sets over Megan Arens 6-2, 6-2.

The lone doubles win came from Ashley Peterson and Kayla Meeks at No. 3 doubles. They won in convincing fashion over Elizabeth Vogt and Aili Taylor 6-0, 6-1. The Wolverines lost a decisive third set at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

The Wolverines completed the day with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the host team, Benson. The Wolverines picked up a pair of wins in singles action, but were swept in doubles action.

HInojos continued her strong start to her senior season with a straight set victory over Sophia Guriel. She won the first one 6-4 and held on for a close win in the second set, winning 7-5.

Corra Endres entered the win column when she was victorious at No. 3 singles. Endres defeated Anna Sameulson in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Parkers Prairie 4, Wadena-DC 3

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls tennis team started the season with the always tough Park Rapids Invitational on Aug. 18 in Park Rapids Area.

The Wolverines finished eighth in the strong eight-team field. Minnewaska Area cruised to the title with 37 points, while Moorhead finished second with 26 points. East Grand Forks and Park Rapids Area tied for third with 16 points. Roseau rounded out the top-five with 15 points.

The tournament was a stern test for the Wolverines, who are a young and inexperienced team overall. The Wolverines have only one senior in Grace Hinojos, who is returning after a lengthy absence from varsity play due to transfer rules. She jumps into the No. 1 spot for the Wolverines and finished fourth overall.

She opened the day with a victory over Moorhead’s Cassie Jensen when she won in three sets. She won 6-4, 5-7 and 10-5. However, she was defeated in the semifinals when she lost in straight sets to Danielle Thorfinnson. She was edged out Kailyn Richey of Fergus Falls in the third place match in straight sets.

Madison Packer, a ninth grader, who returns to the team with experience after playing the No. 3 singles spot last year, moves up to the No. 2 spot and captured the consolation crown. She was defeated in the first round by Hannah Orlowski. She rebounded to defeat Jada Renneberg in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 10-4. Packer finished the consolation run with a win over Haylee Bennett in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Corra Endres finished fourth overall at No. 3 singles. She opened the tournament with a win over Fergus Falls’ Ava Weber in straight sets 6-4, 6-0. However, she was defeated by Minnewaska’s Karra Hanson in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Her tournament came to a close when she was defeated by Mickey Clark in the third place match in three sets, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 11-9.

Madelyn Gallant finished in eighth place at No. 4 singles. She was defeated by Park Rapids Area’s Meagan Powers, Fergus Falls’ Leila Nasri and Roseau’s Emma Haugen.

The Wadena-DC doubles team of Kelly Ova and Kelly Muckala came in eighth place. They were defeated by a team from Minnewaska Area in the first round, before falling to a team from Fergus Falls and Roseau.

The duo of Ashley Peterson and Kayla Meeks finished in eighth place as well. They were defeated by a team from Park Rapids Area, before falling to team from East Grand Forks. They lost to Fergus Falls in their final match of the day.

