Crusaders knock off Wolverines

The Crusaders are a perennial contender in Class A hockey and are the heavy favorites to win Section 6A. The Crusaders have made eight state tournament appearances and have competed in three of the last four, finishing third in last year’s Class A Tournament.

The Crusaders scored seven goals in the first period and tacked on five more in the second. Nate Martin, Ethan Cumming and Jack Smith finished with two goals each. Talon Lenzen and Smith finished with four assists each.

Jake Dykhoff and Wyatt Hamann tallied for the Wolverines. Dykhoff was assisted by Preston Warren and Andrew Sundby, while Hamann scored a power play goal. Hamann was assisted by Warren and Dykhoff.

The Wolverines have made strides under new head coach Scott Woods, who is back for his second stint with the Wolverines. The team has picked up 12 wins and has a chance to increase that total with four games remaining.

Noah Stevens stopped 28 of 40 shots in the nets for Wadena-DC. Grant Martin kick aside 14 of 16 shots in the win for the Crusaders.

The Wolverines are 12-7-2 and return to the ice with a contest against Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Kent Freeman Arena. The Wolverines hope to exact a measure of revenge on the Lakers, who defeated W-DC, 8-2, in their previous matchup.

WDC 0 2 0--2

SCC 7 5 0--12

Scoring

First Period

SCC-Mack Motzko, ES, (Talon Lenzen, Blake Perbix)

SCC-Jack Smith, PP, (Jon Bell, CJ Zins)

SCC-Luke Schmidt, ES, (James Anderson, Cullen Hiltner)

SCC-Jack Smith, ES, (Blake Perbix, Talon Lenzen)

SCC-Nate Martin, PP, (Jack Smith, Jon Bell)

SCC-Ethan Cumming, ES, (Cullen Hiltner, Janke Minkkinen)

SCC-Ethan Cumming, ES, (Cullen Hiltner, Kevin Hayward)

Second Period

SCC-Jon Bell, ES, (Talon Lenzen, Jack Smith)

SCC-Blake Perbix, ES, (Jack Smith)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, ES, (Preston Warren, Andrew Sundby)

SCC-Talon Lenzen, ES, (Jack Smith, Blake Perbix)

SCC-Nate Martin, ES, (Mack Motzko, Matthew Wedin)

WDC-Wyatt Hamann, PP, (Preston Warren, Jake Dykhoff)

SCC-Cullen Hiltner, ES, (Ethan Cumming, Talon Lenzen)