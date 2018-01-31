Warren's late goal helps Wolverines

The Wolverines rallied from a 3-1 deficit, scoring a pair of goals late in the third period, forcing overtime where nothing would be decided between the two teams as they skated to a 3-3 tie.

Wadena-Deer Creek senior Preston Warren became the third Wolverine to join the 100 point club with a goal and an assist during the tie. His goal forced overtime, scoring in the final seconds of the game. Warren joins Jake Dykhoff and Max Phillips as members to join the 100 point club during the season.

Warren is the second leading scorer on the team with 13 goals and 25 assists for 38 points. He sits behind Phillips, who has 40 points, and is ahead of Jake Dykhoff, who has 33 points. Warren leads the team with 25 assists. Warren has eight assists on the power play as well. Warren's goal came at the right time, scoring in the closing seconds of the third period. His goal snapped a five-game drought. The last time he found the net was against Park Rapids Area, which he recorded the hat-trick, helping the Wolverines retain possession of the Highway 71 Cup.

Warren is building on a 2016-17 campaign that saw him finish with 19 goals and 21 assists. Prior to that, Warren scored 10 goals and 12 assists, helping him join the prestigious club.

After a scoreless first period, Andrew Sundby put the Wolverines on the board with a power play goal. Preston Warren picked up his 99th career point on the assist.

Lake of the Woods responded with three third period goals, all coming in the first five minutes of the period. Kade Chapman tallied twice, while Nathan Poolman added another.

However, the Wolverines responded. Jake Dykhoff tallied on the power play, cutting the lead to win in the final five minutes of regulation. His unassisted tally cut the lead to one.

Warren made the Bears pay for their late five-minute major as well. Warren found the net, evening the game at three. Max Phillips picked up the lone assist on the goal.

Noah Stevens had a strong effort in overtime, stopping all eight shots he faced. Stevens was busy in the nets for the Wolverines, finishing with 44 saves on 47 shots. Lemuel Carradice stopped 23 of 26 shots in the tie.

The Wolverines sit at 12-6-2 overall and traveled to St. Cloud to take on St. Cloud Cathedral, one of Class A's top-ranked teams. The Wolverines return to Mid-State Conference play with a 7 p.m.. tilt against Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.

WDC 0 1 2 0--3

LOW 0 0 3 0--3

Scoring

Second Period

WDC- Andrew Sundby, PP, (Preston Warren)

Third Period

LOW- Kade Chapman, PP, (Jackson Arpin, Luke Krause)

LOW- Nathan Poolman, ES, (Unassisted)

LOW- Kade Chapman, SH, (Gabe Johnson)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, PP, (Unassisted)

WDC- Preston Warren, PP, (Max Phillips)

Wadena-DC 10, Bagley/Fosston 2

After being blanked by Prairie Centre, the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines exploded for 10 goals, cruising to a 10-2 victory over Bagley/Fosston on Jan. 25 at the Wadena Ice Arena. The victory closed out an up-and-down homestand for the Wolverines.

Wadena-DC played nine straight games at the Wadena Ice Arena, posting a 4-4-1 mark during the stretch.

Jake Dykhoff scored four goals and added an assist for a five-point night, while Lleyten Pettit recorded the hat-trick. Preston Warren added three assists, while Max Phillips finished with a goal and two assists in the win.

The Wolverines scored early and often, tallying three first period goals on 15 shots. They continued to dominate in the second period, adding three more goals on 19 shots. They put the finishing touches on the game with four third period goals.

Noah Stevens finished with 13 saves on 15 shots to record his 12th win of the season. Jakob Dukek finished with 39 saves on 49 shots in the loss for Bagley/Fosston.

B/F 0 2 0--2

WDC 3 3 4--10

Scoring

First Period

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, ES, (Bryce Cooper, Preston Warren)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, SH, (Unassisted)

WDC-Tyler Reese, ES, (Rylan Olson)

Second Period

B/F- Griffin Brovold, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC- Jake Dykhoff, ES, (Preston Warren, Wyatt Hamann)

B/F- Griffin Brovold, ES, (Tanner Levin, Jarret Merschman)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Max Phillips)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, ES, (Preston Warren)

Third Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, PP, (Colby Schertler)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Max Phillips)

WDC-Andrew Sundby, ES, (Jake Dykhoff)

WDC-Max Phillips, ES, (Colby Schertler)