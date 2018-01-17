Lightning edge Prairie Centre in overtime

The Blue Devils were hoping to gain a stranglehold on the top spot in the conference, but it was the Lightning who gained the upper hand with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Blue Devils. The two teams split the season series with the Blue Devils rolling to a 8-2 victory in the first match up.

However, the Lightning made key adjustments and now sit in first place by their lonesome with a 4-1 mark against conference opponents. The Blue Devils are now in second at 4-2-0, while Detroit Lakes is third at 3-3-0. Both Prairie Centre and Northern Lakes have one conference game remaining, both with Park Rapids Area.

Sydney Tietz power play goal in the overtime session was the difference for the Lightning. It was the second time the Lighting found success with the power play in the game, and provided the game-winner.

The Blue Devils built up a first period lead with a pair of goals by Ally Ecker and Gabby Olson, yet it was Northern Lakes, who rallied in the second. Ari LeMieur and Alexa Holm tallied in the second, but the Lightning still trailed by a goal after the period. Sandwiched in between the pair of Lightning tallies was a goal by Kylee Hopp. Josie Formanek assisted on the goal for the Blue Devils.

Caitlyn Gutzman tied the game in the third period, setting up the heroics in overtime for the Lightning.

Maddie Wahoske finished with 22 saves on 25 shots in the win. Isabelle Hovel ended the night with 35 saves on 39 shots in the loss.

The Blue Devils fall to 10-10-0 on the season and return to the ice with a non-conference clash on Saturday against Hutchinson at 7 p.m.

PC 2 1 0 0--3

NL 0 2 1 1--4

Scoring

First Period

PC-Ally Ecker, ES, (Josie Formanek, Kylee Hopp)

PC-Gabby Olson, ES, (Unassisted)

Second Period

NL-Ari LeMieur, ES, (Caitlyn Gutzman, Alyssa Koslowski)

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Josie Formanek)

NL-Alexa Holm, PP, (Michala Stangel, Chloe Deutsch)

Third Period

NL-Caitlyn Gutzman, ES, (Chelsea Skluzacek, Alyssa Koslowski)

Overtime

NL-Sydney Tietz, PP, (Michala Stangel)