Wolverines complete season sweep of Breckenridge/Wahpeton

Colby Schertler recorded the hat-trick, scoring twice in the third period, including the game-winning goal in the third period, helping the Wolverines to the win. Andrew Sundby scored twice, while Max Phillips and Jake Dykhoff added a goal apiece. Lleyten Pettit finished with four helpers in the win.

The teams traded the lead in the first period with the Wolverines leading 3-2. Both teams scored in the second period, but the Wolverines grabbed a two-goal lead in the third when Schertler scored his second of three tallies. However, Jase Jensen and Nolan Wamre countered to tie the game at five. Schertler scored the eventual game-winning goal with just over four minutes remaining in the third period. Andrew Sundby put the finishing touches on the game with an insurance goal on the power play in the closing minutes.

Hunter Wamre kicked aside 38 of 45 shots in the loss. Noah Stevens made 25 saves on 30 shots in the win.

The Wolverines move to 11-5-1 on the season and sweep the season series with Breckenridge/Wahpeton. The Wolverines scored 14 goals in the two wins with the Blades. The Wolverines return to action with a Mid-State Conference clash on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Ice Arena against Prairie Centre.

B/W 2 1 2--5

WDC 3 1 3--7

Scoring

First Period

B/W-Thomas Withuski, ES, (Isaac Wohlers)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, ES, (Preston Warren, Jackson Becker)

B/W-Nolan Wamre, ES, (Jase Jensen)

WDC-Colby Schertler, ES, (Andrew Sundby, Lleyten Pettit)

WDC- Andrew Sundby, ES, (Colby Schertler, Lleyten Pettit)

Second Period

B/W-Nolan Wamre, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-Max Phillips, ES, (Unassisted)

Third Period

WDC-Colby Schertler, ES, (Lleyten Pettit, Finn Erholtz)

B/W-Jase Jensen, ES, (Unassisted)

B/W=Nolan Wamre, SH, (Isaac Wohlers, James Finkral)

WDC-Colby Schertler, ES, (Lleyten Pettit)

WDC-Andrew Sundby, PP, (Max Phillips)