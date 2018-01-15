Hopp's hat-trick lifts Prairie Centre over Luverne

Hopp’s big day offset a strong performance from Luverne’s Kamryn VanBatavia as the two combined to score all five goals in the game, but it was Hopp who got the hat-trick in the win.

Hopp continues her strong season from the blueline. She is second in the team in scoring with 25 points with 16 goals and nine assists. Hopp is tied for the team lead with 16 goals and is second on the team with three game-winning goals, including the game-winner against Luverne.

VanBatavia started the scoring with a goal in the final minute of the first period, giving the hosts the early 1-0 lead.

However, It was Hopp who answered back in the second period with her first of two goals in the period.

VanBatavia responded with a goal, giving Luverne a 2-1 lead in the second period. Hopp countered with a power play tally, evening the game at two in the second when she scored with 19 seconds remaining in the period. Gabby Olson and Shelby Otte assisted on the goal.

Olson has been a force for the Blue Devils during the season. She is the team’s leading scorer with 16 goals and 12 assists.

It remained even at two for most of the third period, but it was Hopp tallying in the closing minutes, giving the Blue Devils the lead. It was a lead they would not relinquish, earning the 3-2 road win.

Mackenzie Och earned the win between the pipes. She finished with 17 saves on 19 shots. Emilie Bartels suffered the loss, stopping 25 of 28 shots.

The win moves the Blue Devils move 10-9-0. The Blue Devils have a key conference game looming on Tuesday, Jan. 16 when they take on Northern Lakes. The two teams are entrenched in a first place tie at 3-1-0 in conference action. The Blue Devils defeated Northern Lakes, 8-2, in their only meeting to date.

PC 0 2 1--3

LUV 1 1 0--2

Scoring

First Period

LUV-Kamryn VanBatavia, ES, (Unassisted)

Second Period

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Unassisted)

LUV-Kamryn VanBatavia, ES, (Unassisted)

PC-Kylee Hopp, PP, (Gabby Olson, SHelby Otte)

Third Period

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Unassisted)