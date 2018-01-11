Cardinals skate past Blue Devils

Trosvig scored a short-handed goal and two power play goals as the Cardinals took control of the game with their play on special teams.

The Cardinals tallied three power play goals and one short-handed goal. The Cardinals scored on three of their four power play attempts and killed off six Prairie Centre power plays on their way to the win.

Josie Minnerath, Mayson Toft and Allison O’Kane eached scored for the visitors.

Gabby Olson recorded the lone goal for the Blue Devils in the third period. Kylee Hopp and Reece Ritter assisted on the goal.

Hailee Bailey finished with 11 saves on 12 shots for Alexandria, while Mackenzie Och stopped 36 of 42 shots in the loss.

The loss moves the Blue Devils to 8-9-0 on the season. The Blue Devils return to action on Thursday, Jan. 11 when they host Detroit Lakes at the Wadena Ice Arena. Face off is set for 7 p.m. between the two Mid-State rivals. Prairie Centre sits at 2-1-0 in conference play, while Detroit Lakes is 3-2. Detroit Lakes skated off with an overtime meeting in Detroit Lakes in their previous meeting this season.

ALEX 2 1 3--6

PC 0 0 1--1

Scoring

First Period

AL-Kristin Trosvig, SH, (McKenna Ellingson)

AL-Kristin Trosvig, PP, (Alexis Heckert, McKenna Ellingson)

Second Period

AL-Kristin Trosvig, PP, (McKenna Ellingson, Mayson Toft)

Third Period

AL-Josie Minnerath, ES, (Marki Oberg, Hadlee Hansen)

PC-Gabby Olson, ES, (Kylee Hopp, Reece Ritter)

AL-Mayson Toft, PP, (Kristin Trosvig, Alexis Heckert)

AL-Allison O’Kane, ES, (Marki Oberg)