Lakers skate past Wolverines for conference win

The Lakers used a big night from their special teams in the win. They scored two short-handed goals and three power play goals. They allowed just one power play goal in five opportunities and killed off a five-minute major in the first period.

Will Green and Ben Unruh scored two goals each for the Lakers, while Blake Itzen kicked aside 14 shots in the win.

Will Green started the scoring when he went upstairs past Noah Stevens in the opening minutes of the game. Jackson Fields picked up the lone assist on the goal.

A scary moment happened in the first period when Wadena-Deer Creek’s Logan Robinson was hit near the boards. He went down into the boards hard and was stretchered off the ice. Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Scott Woods said they received word that he was okay after the game.

Will Stowman was whistled for a match penalty on the play, but it was the Lakers who would score while short-handed.

Green gained control of the puck and put a move on Stevens, getting him to go down. Green skated around and put it into the open net, making it 2-0. Ginnaty started his scoring onslaught with a nice move through traffic, firing past Stevens to make it 3-0.

Unruh got in the scoring act in the second period with an even strength and a power play goal, extending the lead to 5-0.

Max Phillips broke Itzen’s shutout bid with a breakaway goal. Bryce Cooper picked up the assist on the goal.

Ginnaty closed out the third period scoring a short-handed goal, power play goal and an even strength goal. Dykhoff added a power play goal in the period, which came after the first two by Ginnaty. Preston Warren had the lone assist on the goal.

Noah Stevens finished with 26 saves on 34 shots in the loss for the Wolverines.

The Lakers improve their season mark to 6-7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Mid-State Conference. The Wolverines fall to 10-5-0 overall and 3-3 in the Mid-State Conference.

DL 3 2 3--8

WDC 0 1 1--2

Scoring

First Period

DL-Will Green, ES, (Jackson Fields)

DL-Green, SH, (Reed Benson)

DL-Collin Ginnaty, PP, (Reed Benson)

Second Period

DL-Ben Unruh, ES, (Trey Seebold)

DL-Unruh, PP, (Jackson Fields, Trey Seebold)

WDC-Max Phillips, ES, (Bryce Cooper)

Third Period

DL-Collin Ginnaty, SH, (Unassisted)

DL-Collin Ginnaty, PP, (Alex Bren)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, PP, (Preston Warren)

DL-Collin Ginnaty, ES, (Jackson Carlblom)