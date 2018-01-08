Cambridge-Isanti shuts down Prairie Centre

The Blue Devils struggled to get on track against the Class AA opponent on Saturday when they mustered just 17 shots on goal, while the Bluejackets attacked the net with 43 shots on goal.

Alyson Niebur scored four goals including the natural hat-trick in the third period for the Bluejackets. Madelyn Skelton added a pair of goals. Ashton Parnell and Rilee Winters finished with a goal each in the win for Cambridge-Isanti.

Ashley Schintz had four assists, while Jasmyn Sibell finished with three helpers.

Jayante Kotlia finished with 17 saves on 17 shots in recording the shutout victory.

Isabelle Hovel finished with 27 saves on 33 shots, while Mackenzie Och stopped eight of 10 shots in relief.

Prairie Centre sits at 8-8-0 on the season and returned to action with a game against Alexandria on Jan. 9. The Blue Devils return to the Wadena Ice Arena for a Mid-State Conference game with Detroit Lakes at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11.

CI 1 3 4--8

PC 0 0 0--0

Scoring

First Period

CI-Alyson Niebur, ES, (Jasmyn Sibell)

Second Period

CI-Madelyn Skelton, ES, (Jasmyn Sibell, Ashley Schintz)

CI-Madelyn Skelton, ES, (Ashley Schintz)

CI-Rilee Winters, PP, (Madelyn Skelton, Chloe Nelson)

Third Period

CI-Alyson Niebur, ES, (Ashley Schintz)

CI-Alyson Niebur, ES, -(Jasmyn Sibell,Ashley Schintz)

CI-Alyson Niebur, ES, (Rilee Winters, Megan Smith)

CI-Ashton Parnell, ES, (Haley Price, Madelyn Skelton)