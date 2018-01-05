Prairie Centre returns to action with win over Morris/Benson

The victory completed a season sweep of the Storm, which the Blue Devils outscored the Storm 19-2 in the two games.

Kylee Hopp, Ally Ecker, Shelby Otte both scored twice in the win. Lupita Mora added a goal and an assist, while Josie Formanek and Gabby Olson picked up assists in the victory.

McKenzie Och finished with 12 saves on 13 shots. Libbey Pendill spoiled the shutout bid in the third period, scoring the Storm’s only goal of the game.

Abbey Hoffmann finished with 35 saves on 42 shots in the loss for the Storm.

The victory improves the Blue Devils to 8-7-0 on the season. The Blue Devils return home to take on Cambridge-Isanti at 7 p.m. at the Sauk Centre Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6

PC 2 4 1--7

MB 0 0 0--1

Scoring

First Period

PC-Ally Ecker, PP, (Lupita Mora)

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Unassisted)

Second Period

PC-Ally Ecker, PP, (Josie Formanek)

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Shelby Otte)

PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Unassisted)

PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Ally Ecker)

Third Period

MB-Libbey Pendill, ES, (Unassisted)

PC-Lupita Mora, ES, (Gabby Olson)