Late goals help Northern Lakes past Wadena-DC

The win moves the Lightning into second place in the Mid-State Conference Standings and improves the Lightning to 3-9-0 on the season. Two of the three wins for the Lightning have come at the hands of the Wolverines. The Wolverines were hoping to avenge an earlier 10-4 defeat to the Lightning in the rematch.

Garrett Westlund tallied twice for the Lightning, while Shane Donovan and Zech Trenkenschu scored third period goals, lifting the Lightning to the road win.

Andrew Sundby scored two goals for the Wolverines, while Jake Dykhoff tallied once in the game for Wadena-Deer Creek.

Sundby started the scoring 40 seconds into the second period for the Wolverines with Preston Warren and Bryce Cooper assisting.

Westlund answered each time the Wolverines scored in the second period. The Wolverines grabbed a 2-1 lead on a goal by Dykhoff with Colby Schertler and Lleyten Pettit assisting. However, Westlund had the answer when the teams skated into the second intermission deadlocked at two.

The Wolverines struck first in the final stanza with a goal by Sundby, his second of the game. Warren picked up his second helper while Jackson Becker assisted on the goal as well.

Yet, the Lightning had an answer. Donovan evened the game on the power play with Wyatt Fink garnering the lone assist.

The Lightning jumped ahead with a goal by Zech Trenkenschu late in the third period. Kasey Couture and Donovan assisted on the goal.

The Lightning capitalized on special teams in the game, scoring two power play goals in their two attempts, while killing off four Wolverine power plays in the game.

Wyatt Fink stopped 23 of 26 shots to record the win. Noah Stevens stopped 25 of 29 shots in the loss.

The Wolverines season mark moves to 9-4-0, while falling to 2-2 in conference play. Northern Lakes improves to 3-9-0 and 3-2-0 in the Mid-State Conference. The Wolverines continue their homestand on Thursday, Jan. 4 when they take on Park Rapids Area at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Ice Arena.

Northern Lakes 0 2 2--4

Wadena-DC 0 2 1--3

Scoring

First Period

None

Second Period

WDC-Andrew Sundby, ES, (Preston Warren, Bryce Cooper)

NL-Garrett Westlund, ES, (Kasey Couture, Dylan Mesenbrink)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, ES, (Colby Schertler, Lleyten Pettit)

NL-Garrett Westlund, PP, (Maverick Engstrom, Shane Donovan)

Third Period

WDC-Andrew Sundby, ES, (Preston Warren, Jackson Becker)

NL-Shane Donovan, PP, (Wyatt Fink)

NL-Zech Trenkenschu, ES, (Kasey Couture, Shane Donovan)

Mid-State Conference Standings

Detroit Lakes 3-0-0 (4-6-1)

Northern Lakes 3-2-0 (3-9-0)

Wadena-DC 2-2-0 (9-4-0)

Park Rapids Area 2-2-0 (3-8-0)

Prairie Centre 0-4-0 (4-8-0)