Fergus Falls stops Prairie Centre's win streak

The Blue Devils fell into a four-goal hole in the second period and could not recover. The loss drops Prairie Centre back to .500 on the season. They are 7-7-0 overall, before heading into the break. The Blue Devils return to action after the new year when they take on Morris/Benson Area at Benson on Jan. 4.

Kayla Sayovitz had the lone goal for the Blue Devils in the second period. Shelby Otte had the lone assist.

Sophie Rausch and Ellie Andersen scored twice for the visiting Otters. Hope Goepferd added a goal as well in the loss.

Fergus Falls’ Mady Eklund finished with 15 saves on 16 shots. Prairie Centre’s Isabelle Hovel finished with 28 saves on 33 shots in the loss.

Prairie Centre is now 7-7-0 on the season and sits at 2-1-0 in the Mid-State Conference. The Blue Devils take on Morris/Benson Area on Jan. 4 when they return to the ice next.

FF 1 3 1--5

PC 0 1 0--1

Scoring

First Period

FF-Sophie Rausch, ES, (Gabby Brimhall, Piper Andrews)

Second Period

FF-Ellie Andersen, ES, (Hallie Sheridan)

FF-Hope Goepferd, ES, (Hallie Sheridan)

FF-Ellie Andersen, ES, (Gabby Brimhall)

PC-Kayla Sayovitz, ES, (Shelby Otte)

Third Period

FF-Sophie Rausch, Penalty Shot, (unassisted)