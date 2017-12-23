Wolverines streak into the holiday break

Lleyten Pettit led the way with three goals and two assists. Jake Dykhoff and Max Phillips added two goals each. Phillips added two assists while Dykhoff had one as well. Andrew Sundby tallied a goal and dished out four helpers in the win.

The Wolverines wasted little time scoring just 27 seconds into the game. Pettit assisted on the goal. Max Phillips, Sundby and Dykhoff tallied in the four-goal first period, staking the Wolverines to a 4-1 first period lead.

Preston Warren started the scoring in the second period. Dykhoff and Pettit tallied as well in the second period, stretching out the lead to 7-2. Pettit scored twice in the third period, while Phillips added another for the Wolverines.

Griffin Brovold scored all three goals for Bagley/Fosston in the loss. Noah Stevens stopped 10 of 13 shots to record the win. Jakob Dukek stopped 30 of the 40 shots he faced for Bagley/Fosston.

The Wolverines head into the break with an 8-2-0 mark before they host their annual tournament on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29.

The Wolverines will take their prolific offense into their game with Bottineau, N.D. Max Phillips leads the team in scoring with 13 goals and 13 assists. Jake Dykhoff has 12 goals and nine assists, while Preston Warren has nine goals and 14 assists, leading a strong attack, averaging more than six goals per game.

WDC 4 3 3--10

B/F 1 1 1--3

Scoring

First Period

WDC-Colby Schertler, ES, (Lleyten Pettit)

WDC-Max Phillips, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-Andrew Sundby, ES, (Colby Schertler, Lleyten Pettit)

B/F- Griffin Brovold, PP, (Unassisted)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, PP, (Bryce Cooper, Max Phillips)

Second Period

WDC-Preston Warren, ES, (Max Phillips, Jake Dykhoff)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, ES, (Preston Warren, Andrew Sundby)

B/F-Griffin Brovold, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Rylan Olson, Andrew Sundby)

Third Period

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Andrew Sundby, Rylan Olson)

B/F-Griffin Brovold, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-Max Phillips, ES, (Ryan Grendahl, Colby Schertler)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, ES, (Andrew Sundby, Finn Erholtz)