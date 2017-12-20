The Blue Devils have now won five straight games after losing five straight. The Blue Devils are now over the .500 mark after dropping five games below it earlier in the season.

The Blue Devils fired 49 shots on Panther goalie Kylee Pachel during the win. The Blue Devils scored three times in the first, twice in the second and three more in the third, earning the win.

Gabby Olson continues to lead the offensive charges for the Blue Devils. She recorded the hat-trick and an assist to finish with four points. Olson leads the team with 13 goals and seven assists.

Shelby Otte lit up the scoresheet as well. She finished with two goals and two assists. Ally Ecker added a goal an assist as did Kylee Hopp and Lupita Mora.

Mora, Otte and Olson found the net in the first period, staking the Blue Devils to a 3-0 lead after a period of play.

Park Rapids Area rallied back with a pair of goals by Alexa Kennedy. However, Hopp and Olson responded with a pair of goals of their own, extending the Blue Devils lead back to two at 5-3.

The Blue Devils finished the game off with an explosive third period. They fired 24 shots on goal, scoring three times with Ecker, Otte and Olson finishing the scoring in the period.

Pachel finished the game with 41 saves on 49 shots for Park Rapids Area. Mackenzie Och stopped 13 of 16 shots in two periods of work to record the win. Isabelle Hovel finished the game, stopping eight of nine shots in relief.

Prairie Centre improves to 7-6-0 on the season and 2-1-0 in the Mid-State Conference. The Blue Devils return to action with a contest against Fergus Falls on Feb. 21 at 7:15 p.m. in Long Prairie.

PC 3 2 3--8

PRA 0 3 1--4

Scoring

First Period

PC-Lupita Mora, ES, (Ally Ecker, Kylee Hopp)

PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Unassisted)

PC-Gabby Olson, ES, (Shelby Otte)

Second Period

PRA-Alexa Kennedy, ES, (Katie Sagen)

PRA-Kennedy, ES, (Lexi Hinckley Smith)

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Unassisted)

PC-Gabby Olson, ES, (Unassisted)

PRA-Taylor Sagen, ES, (Tara Johanning, Lexi Hinckley Smith)

Third Period

PC-Ally Ecker, ES, (Josie Formanek, Megan Och)

PRA-Lexi Hinckley Smith, PP, (Alexa Kennedy)

PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Lupita Mora, Gabby Olson)

PPC-Gabby Olson, ES, (Shelby Otte)