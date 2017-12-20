Phillips records 100th point in victory

Phillips joined the 100 point club with his eventual game-winning goal in the second period. He needed two points entering the game and got his first point on an assist when Jake Dykhoff gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

Prairie Centre answered, but it was Phillips second point of the night that gave him 100 points for his career. Phillips tallied in the second period, giving the Wolverines a 2-1 lead. Lleyten Pettit’s first of two special teams goals extended the lead to 3-1 in the second period. Pettit tallied a short-handed goal and a power play goal in the game.

Special teams played big role in the game for the Wolverines. They were clicking at 50 percent, converting on three of their six opportunities. Prairie Centre spent more than half of the hockey game in the penalty box.

The Wolverines pulled away in the third period, scoring three more goals. Andrew Sundby tallied a power play goal with Preston Warren and Max Phillips assisting on the goal. Pettit added a power play goal, while Wyatt Hamann added one of his own just 20 seconds after the power play goal by Pettit. Colby Schertler and Bryce Cooper assisted on the goal.

Noah Stevens stopped 19 of 20 shots to record the win, while Jesson Gould finished with 25 saves on 31 shots for Prairie Centre.

The Wolverines continue to have one of the more prolific offenses in the state for Class A teams. They have four players in double digits for points. Max Phillips and Jake Dykhoff have 10 goals each, leading the barrage. Preston Warren has eight goals, while Justin Dykhoff has seven for the Wolverines. Warren and Phillips lead the team in assists. Warren has 13, while Phillips has 11.

The Wolverines are now 7-2-0 overall and 2-1-0 in the Mid-State Conference. They return to action with a road trip to Bagley on Thursday, Dec. 21 when they take on Bagley/Fosston at 7 p.m.

WDC 0 3 3--6

PC 0 1 0--1

Scoring

Second Period

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, ES, (Max Phillips)

PC-Seth Deters, ES, (Hunter Fletcher, Jacob Zollman)

WDC-Max Phillips, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, SH, (Andrew Sundby)

Third Period

WDC-Sundby, PP, (Preston Warren, Max Phillips)

WDC-Lleyten Pettit, PP, (unassisted)

WDC-Wyatt Hamann, PP, (Colby Schertler, Bryce Cooper)