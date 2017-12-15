Third period outburst lifts Wadena-DC past Park Rapids Area

The Wolverines trailed 3-2 heading into the third period but Justin Dykhoff’s power play goal set things in motion for a comeback. Preston Warren scored the eventual game-winning goal just a minute and 15 seconds later while Jake Dykhoff added an insurance marker with the net empty, securing the Wolverines’ fifth win of the season.

Max Phillips finished with two goals, while Jake Dykhoff added a goal and a pair of assists in the win.

Noah Stevens came up big in goal for the Wolverines. He stymied 26 of 29 shots, including 17 in the final two stanzas to keep the Panthers within reach and then to preserve the lead.

Phillips started the scoring in an exciting first period for both teams. Jake Dykhoff assisted on the first goal. However, a pair of goals by Shea Alto and Wyatt Halverson gave the Panthers the 2-1 lead in the first. Phillips answered late in the period, evening the score with Preston Warren assisting on the goal.

The Panthers grabbed the lead midway through the second period with a power play goal by Joshua Baker.

The goal held up until the early minutes of the third period. Justin Dykhoff tied the game with a power play tally, while Preston Warren gave the Wolverines the lead moments later in the period. Jake Dykhoff and Logan Robinson assisted on Warren’s goal, while Lleyten Pettit helped on Justin Dykhoff’s tally.

Jake Dykhoff put the finishing touches on the win when he buried one into the yawning net in the closing seconds of the game.

Austin Jerger finished with 28 saves on 32 shots in the loss for Park Rapids Area.

The Wolverines improve to 6-2-0 on the season and 1-1-0 in the Mid-State Conference. They return to the frozen pond at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 when they host Red Lake Falls at the Wadena Ice Arena.

WDC 2 0 3--5

PRA 2 1 0--3

Scoring

First Period

WDC-Max Phillips, ES, (Jake Dykhoff)

PRA-Shea Alto, ES, (Joshua Baker)

PRA-Wyatt Halverson, ES, (Carter Opheim)

WDC-Phillips, ES, (Preston Warren)

Second Period

PRA-Joshua Baker, PP, (Bjorn Jorgenson, James Hillukka)

Third Period

WDC-Justin Dykhoff, PP, (Lleyten Pettit)

WDC-Warren, ES, (Jake Dykhoff, Logan Robinson)

WDC-Jake Dykhoff, EN, (Unassisted)