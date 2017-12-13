Prairie Centre rolls Morris Area/Benson Area

It was the second straight win for the Blue Devils, who were on a scoring drought during its four game losing streak. They have since exploded with six goals against Crookston and 12 in their most recent performance against MBA.

Kylee Hopp, Gabby Olson, Shelby Otte and Ally Ecker each scored twice in the home win. Olson finished with five points, collecting three assists as well. Megan Och, Otte, Ecker and Hopp added two assists in the dominating victory.

The Blue Devils wasted little time in taking control of the game with four goals in the first period. Olson, Reece Ritter, Otte and Ecker all scored in the first. MBA scored its lone goal in the period on a tally by Hallie Watzke.

However, the Storm could not muster up much offense after the first period. They fired just two shots on goal in the second and one in the third as the Blue Devils carried play from the opening faceoff on.

Hopp scored twice in the second period, while Kayla Sayovitz, Otte, Ecker and Lupita Mora tallied in the period.

Olson and Josie Formanek closed out the scoring in third period for the Blue Devils.

Isabelle Hovel stopped seven of eight shots in two periods of work, while Mackenzie Och stopped the lone shot she faced in the third period.

Abbey Hoffmann faced 38 shots for the Storm, stopping 26 of them.

Prairie Centre improves to 4-6-0 on the season and travels to take on Northern Lakes in a Mid-State Conference clash on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

MBA 1 0 0--1

PC 4 6 2--12

Scoring

First Period

PC-Gabby Olson, ES, (Reece Ritter)

PC-Ritter, ES, (Ally Ecker)

PC-Shelby Otte, ES, (Olson, Megan Och)

MBA-Hallie Watzke, PP, (Taryn Picht)

PC-Ecker, ES, (Lupita Mora)

Second Period

PC-Kylee Hopp, ES, (Olson, Otte)

PC- Kayla Sayovitz, PP, (Hopp, Otte)

PC-Otte, ES, (Och)

PC-Ecker, ES, (Unassisted)

PC-Hopp, ES, (Olson)

PC-Mora, ES, (Unassisted)

Third Period

PC-Olson, SH, (Ecker)

PC-Josie Formanek, ES, (Hopp)