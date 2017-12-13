Donovan, Lightning skate past Wolverines

The defending Mid-State Conference champions broke open a two-goal game with the lamplighting third period. The Lightning currently sit behind Detroit Lakes in the standings.

Andrew Sundby finished with a goal and two assists for the Wolverines, while Colby Schertler and Preston Warren added a goal and an assist.

Donovan started the first period scoring, giving the Lightning a short-lived lead. However, the Wolverines answered with back-to-back goals by Schertler and Sundby, giving the Wolverines a 2-1 lead in the first. Maverick Engstrom and Drew Elfering, giving the Lightning a 3-2 lead after the first.

The Wolverines scored a pair of goals in the second period, but found themselves trailing 6-4. Justin Dykhoff and Warren found the net in the period, but Bryce Wagner, Luke Tangen and Donovan scored as well for the Lightning.

The Lightning put the game away with four goals in the third period when Zach Myhre, Dylan Mesenbrink, Donovan and Engstrom scored.

Wyatt Fink stopped 26 of 30 shots between the pipes for Northern Lakes, while Noah Stevens finished with 33 saves on 43 shots in the loss.

The Wolverines return to action on the road with another Mid-State Conference tilt. The Wolverines take on Park Rapids Area on Thursday, Dec. 14, beginning at 7 p.m.

WDC 2 2 0--4

NL 3 3 4--10

Scoring

First Period

NL-Shane Donovan, ES, (Garrett Westlund)

WDC-Colby Schertler, ES, (Andrew Sundby)

WDC-Sundby, PP, (Schertler, Preston Warren)

NL-Maverick Engstrom, ES, (Donovan, Drew Elfering)

NL-Elfering, ES, (Donovan)

Second Period

NL-Bryce Wagner, ES, (Dylan Mesenbrink)

NL-Luke Tangen, ES, (Josh Lelwica)

WDC-Justin Dykhoff, ES, (Max Phillips)

NL-Donovan, ES, (Unassisted)

WDC-Warren, (Jake Dykhoff, Sundby)

Third Period

NL-Zach Myhre, ES, (Donovan)

NL-Dylan Mesenbrink, ES, (Kasey Couture)

NL-Donovan, ES, (Garrett Westlund, Elfering)

NL-Maverick Engstrom, ES, (Couture, Nate Finnerty)