Lakes extend Prairie Centre's skid with OT win

Senior scoring leader Anna Payne paused her rush through center ice to allow Melgard to enter the zone on right wing and fed the puck to the streaking winger who shot from just above the goal line trickling a bouncing puck past Blue Devils’ goalie Mackenzie Och for the game-winner.

Junior Abagail King scored twice in the game including an unassisted go-ahead goal five minutes into the third period to give DL a 4-3 lead.

Ally Ecker tied the game at 12:26 on a Shelby Otte assist to force the extra session.

King’s first goal was on the power play and opened the scoring in the second period giving the Lakers a 3-1 lead. The defensive tandem of Payton Carlblom and Annie Campbell assisted on the goal.

Prairie Centre responded with goals from Gabby Olson and Lupita Mora three minutes apart to tie the game.

Sophomore Mary Nelmark scored her first goal of the season midway through the first period beating Och from the slot for a 1-0 advantage. Eighth-grader Emma Coley scored on Carlblom’s first of two assists in the game at 12:45 for a two-goal cushion.

Kayla Sayovitz got the Blue Devils on the board from a Kylee Hopp assist to go to the first intermission down 2-1.

DL was 1-2 on the power play; Prairie Centre was 0-2. Och made 22 saves; Laker goalie Kyndra McDougall stopped 18 to earn her fourth win of the season.

The Lakers improve to 4-7 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Prairie Centre falls to 2-6 having dropped five straight games. The Blue Devils are 0-1 in the Mid-State.

Prairie Centre faces Crookston (0-5) Saturday, Dec. 9 in Crookston at 2 p.m. The Lakers travel to No. 6A Thief River Falls to take on the undefeated Prowlers (7-0-1) Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3:45 p.m.

PC 1 2 1 0 - 4

DL 2 1 1 1 - 5

D - Mary Nelmark (even strength)

D - Emma Coley (even strength) (Payton Carlblom)

P - Kayla Sayovitz (even strength) (18 Kylee Hopp)

D - Abagail King (power play) (Payton Carlblom, Annie Campbell)

P - Gabby Olson (even strength)

P - Lupita Mora (even strength) (Josie Formanek)

D - Abagail King (even strength)

P - Ally Ecker (even strength) (Shelby Otte)

D - Madyson Melgard (even strength) (Anna Payne)

Saves: McDougall - 18; Och 22.