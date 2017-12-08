Flyers snap Wadena-DC's winning streak

Johnson tallied twice as the Flyers cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Wolverines. It snapped a four game winning streak for the Wolverines, who were averaging eight goals a game entering the contest.

The Flyers proved to be too much for the home team, out shooting them 43-12 in the win. Justin Pekula stopped all 12 shots for the Flyers, recording the shutout. Noah Stevens was busy between the pipes for Wadena-DC. He stopped 35 of the 43 shots he faced in the loss.

Mario Filippi and Jake Kapphahn scored first period goals for the Flyers, setting the tone for the road team.

Johnson, Jackson Card and Sam Himley scored in the second period, while Gabe Hirsch, Johnson and Devon Young found the net in the third period.

The Wolverines open Mid-State Conference play on Tuesday, Dec. 12 when they travel to the Breezy Point Arena to square off with Northern Lakes. Northern Lakes enters the game with a conference mark of 1-1-0. Northern Lakes defeated Wadena-DC 10-2 and 8-1 in their two matchups last year on its way to a 21-5-1 record.

LF 2 3 3--8

WDC 0 0 0--0

Scoring

First Period

LF-Mario Filippi, ES, (Landon Johnson)

LF-Jake Kapphahn, ES, (Filippi, Andrew Marod)

Second Period

LF-Johnson, ES, (Jackson Card, Gabe Hirsch)

LF-Card, ES, (Mason Dempsey)

LF-Sam Himley, ES, (Ethan Ballou, Card)

Third Period

LF-Hirsch, ES, (Devon Young)

LF-Johnson, ES, (Mason Doble, Ryan Buckallew)

LF-Young, ES, (Hirsch)