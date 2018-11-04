Loer, Hinojos finish season at Class A Championships

It was Loer’s second career appearance at the championships, while Hinojos was making his debut at the event.

Loer improved on his time from last season. He finished in 76th place overall, after finishing in 81st the prior season. He finished the race with a time of 17:14.04, which was also a faster time than a year ago. Loer finished with a time of 17:26.8 in last year’s race at the championships.

Loer opened the first 1600 with a pace of five minutes and 16 seconds. He was sitting at 10:53 after the 3200 mark. He finished with a pace of 5:33 overall.

Hinojos capped off his season with a time of 17:26.4 for 96th place overall. He opened the first 1600 meters with a time of 5:22. He was sitting at 11:10 at the 3200 mark and closed out with a split of 6:25. His overall pace for the race was 5:37.

The overall winner was Geno Uhrbom of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin. He finished with a time of 15:38.0. Mora’s Cooper Lennox was second at 15:56.4 and in third was Staples-Motley’s Emmet Anderson. He finished with a time of 16:07.5. He was followed by a pair of Perham Yellowjackets in Brandon O’Hara and Clayton Anderson in fourth and fifth, respectively, rounding out the top five.

The Class A Championships capped off a strong season for a pair of junior runners. At the Section 8A Championships, Loer said the goal was to get the team to state next year.