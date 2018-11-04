Motschenbacher ends high school career at state

Motschenbacher finished her season with a 76th place finish. She finished with a time of 20 minutes and 19.3 seconds.

Motschenbacher qualified as one of the top eight runners from Section 8A that were not on a team qualifier.

She was sitting with a time of 6 minutes and 7 seconds after the first 1600 meters and was at 12:47 after the 3200 meter mark. She finished with a time of 20:19.3, holding for a pace of six minutes and 33 seconds.

The Class A individual winner was Winona Cotter’s Grace Ping. She finished with a time of 17:19.4. Finishing second was Ping’s sister, Lauren. She finished with a time of 17:41.5. Murray County Central/Fulda’s Morgan Gehl was third at 17:53.9, while Mesabi East’s Ava Hill was fourth at 18:24.4. Megan Arnold of Cotter came in fifth with a time of 18:27.1.