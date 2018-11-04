Search
    Motschenbacher ends high school career at state

    By Jason Groth Today at 9:02 a.m.
    Wadena-Deer Creek's Abby Motschenbacher gets out at the start of the Class A Championships at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal

    It was a fitting end for a successful cross country career for Wadena-Deer Creek’s Abby Motschenbacher. The senior captain for the Wolverines finished her season at the Class A Championships at St. Olaf College in Northfield on Nov. 3.

    Motschenbacher finished her season with a 76th place finish. She finished with a time of 20 minutes and 19.3 seconds.

    Motschenbacher qualified as one of the top eight runners from Section 8A that were not on a team qualifier.

    She was sitting with a time of 6 minutes and 7 seconds after the first 1600 meters and was at 12:47 after the 3200 meter mark. She finished with a time of 20:19.3, holding for a pace of six minutes and 33 seconds.

    The Class A individual winner was Winona Cotter’s Grace Ping. She finished with a time of 17:19.4. Finishing second was Ping’s sister, Lauren. She finished with a time of 17:41.5.  Murray County Central/Fulda’s Morgan Gehl was third at 17:53.9, while Mesabi East’s Ava Hill was fourth at 18:24.4. Megan Arnold of Cotter came in fifth with a time of 18:27.1.

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
