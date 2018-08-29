It was Motschenbacher’s second top three finish in her career and the best race she has ran, according to Wadena-Deer Creek head coach Michael Brunsberg. She finished with a time of 20 minutes and 49 seconds.

Lac qui Parle/Dawson-Boyd’s Isabel Schirm came in first with a finishing time of 20:32. Sauk Centre’s Sophia Kluver finished with a time of 20:36. Morris Area’s Maddie Carrington came in fourth at 20:54, while West Central Area’s Teagen Nelson was fifth at 21:19.

It was a sweep for Lac qui Parle/Dawson-Boyd when it finished with 67 points. They captured the boys title as well. West Central Area was second with 76 points. Wadena-Deer Creek came in sixth place with 119 points. Sauk Centre was third at 84 points, while Paynesville with 99 and Morris Area rounded out the top five with 112 points.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Ally Pavek finished in 23rd place. She came across with a time of 23:27. Johanna Brunsberg came in 31st at 23:59, while Emma Ries was 33rd at 24:08.

Samantha Malone finished in 36th with a time of 24:21, which rounded out the varsity scoring for the Wolverines.

Eve Collins finished in 52nd place at 25:41, while Sophie Kreklau came in at 26:29. Emma Bushinger finished with a time of 26:36 for 60th place. Hailey Peterson finished in 68th at 27:33.

The Wolverines return home for the annual Johanna Olson Invitational at the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Sept. 4. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Morris Invitational

Team Results

Lac qui Parle/Dawson-Boyd 67, West Central Area 76, Sauk Centre 84, Paynesville 99, Morris Area 112, Wadena-Deer Creek 119, New London-Spicer 130, Melrose Area 192, Benson/KMS 221.

Individual Results

Top 10 Results

1 Isabel Schirm, LQP/DB, 20:32; 2 Sophia Kluver, SC, 20:36; 3 Abby Motschenbacher, WDC, 20:49; 4 Maddie Carrington, Morris, 20:54; 5 Teagen Nelson, WCA, 21:19; 6 Macy Carlson, Paynesville, 21:21; 7 Ella Van Kempen, WCA, 21:22; 8 Grace Hegland, LQP/DB, 21:29; 9 Lexi Bright, WCA, 21:36; 10 Kate O’Brien, SC, 21:41.

Wadena-DC Results

3 Abby Motschenbacher, 20:49; 23 Ally Paveck 23:27; 31 Johanna Brunsberg 23:59; 33 Emma Ries 24:08; 36 Samantha Malone 24:21; 52 Eve Collins 25:41; 59 Sophie Kreklau 26:29; 60 Emma Bushinger 26:36; 68 Hailey Peterson 27:33.