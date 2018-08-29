Loer earns top-10 finish at Morris, Wolverines sixth

Bereket Loer captured his fourth career top-10 finish as he led the Wolverines to a sixth place finish as a team. The Wolverines captured a 140 points overall. Lac qui Parle/Dawson Boyd claimed the team title with 46 total points. West Central Area finished with 59 points, while Melrose Area came in with 82 points for third place. Benson/KMS was fourth while Morris Area was fifth.

West Central Area’s Jacob Bright was the overall winner. He finished with a time of 16 minutes and 49 seconds. Morris Area’s Noah Stewart finished second at 16:57, he was followed by West Central Area’s Jack Van Kempen in third at 17:22. Lac qui Parle/Dawson-Boyd’s MIke Kvaal and Zeke Sather came in fourth and fifth at 17:23 and 17:25, respectively.

The Wolverines had two runners inside the top 15 with Loer earning the eighth place finish and Lucas Hinojos coming in 15th. Loer finished with a time of 17:40, while Hinojos came in with a time of 17:55.

Isaac Ries came in with a time of 19:03 for 31st, while Joshua Tabery finished in 40th place with a time of 19:30. Wyatt Peterson finished in 62nd for Wadena-DC with a time of 20:45 finishing out the scoring for the Wolverines.

Connor Dirks finished in 72nd at 21:09. Vince Berglund followed in 86th at 22:25, while Cole Dunker was 91st at 22:43. Codey Wolff followed in 94th place with a time of 23:20, while Eli Bervig came in 97th at 23:58. Corbett Wensmann ended in 98th at 24:53.

The Wolverines return home for the annual Johanna Olson Invitational at the Whitetail Run Golf Course on Sept. 4. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Morris Invitational

Team Results

Lac qui Parle/Dawson Boyd 46, West Central Area 59, Melrose Area 82, Benson/KMS 120, Morris Area 127, Wadena-Deer Creek 140, Paynesville 145, New London-Spicer 191, Osakis 218, Sauk Centre 292

Individual Results

Top 10

1 Jacob Bright, WCA, 16:49; 2 Noah Stewart, Morris, 16:57; 3 Jack Van Kempen, WCA, 17:22; 4 Mike Kvaal, LQP/DB, 1723; 5 Zeke Sather, LQP/DB, 17:25; 6 Kade Runge, WCA, 17:34; 7 Preston Poepping, Melrose, 17:34; 8, Bereket Loer, WDC, 17:40; 9, Mason Brehmer, LQP/DB, 17:40; 10 Griffin Johnson, LQP/DB, 17:43.

Wadena-DC Results

8 Bereket Loer 17:40; 15 Lucas Hinojos 17:55; 31 Isaac Ries 19:03; 40 Joshua Tabery 19:30; 62 Wyatt Peterson 20:45; 72 Connor Dirks 21:09; 86 Vince Berglund 22:25; Cole Dunker 22:43; 94 Codey Wolff 23:20; 97 Eli Bervig 23:58; 98 Corbett Wensmann 24:53.