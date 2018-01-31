Wolverines sweep Bertha-Hewitt

While both teams struggled to get their shots to drop, the Wolverines were aggressive on the boards and on the defensive end. The Wolverines out-rebounded the Bears 45-29. Ellie Miron finished with a game high of 13 rebounds. She added 11 points, recording a double-double for the Wolverines.

Defensively, the Wolverines forced the Bears into 20 turnovers and 20 percent shooting from the field.

Ashley Adams led three Wadena-Deer Creek players in double figures. She finished with 13 points, while Miron added 11. Mackenzie Carsten finished the game with 10 points. The Wolverines hit 24 percent of their shots, connecting on 19 of 77. They were four of 23 from the 3-point line.

The Wolverines improved to 7-11 overall on the season and 6-4 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines continue their homestand with a 7:30 p.m. contest against Henning on Feb. 1. Wadena-DC edged Henning in the team’s previous contest, winning the game 47-38 in Henning.

BH 15 12--27

WDC 24 32--56

BH:Mikayla Hinzmann 2, Kaija Weishalla 9, Madelline Becker 3, Erica VanDenheuvel 9, Evelyn Foy 2, Brandi Sarff 2

3-pointers: Weishalla 3. Free Throws: 4-10. Team Fouls: 10. Fouled Out: None

WDC:Ashley Adams 13, Casey Volkmann 8, Sophie Kreklau 3, Ellie Miron 11, Kennedy Gravelle 7, Mackenzie Carsten 10, Lauryn Gravelle 1, Mikaela Malone 2

3-pointers: Volkmann 2, Carsten 2. Free Throws: 13-21. Team Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: None