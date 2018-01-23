Defending section champ defeats W-DC

Once again, the Wolverines were without two key starters in Bereket Loer and Jonathan Pantages, who were out due to injury.

The Cowboys were led by Noah Christensen and Derek Dahlgren. The potent duo finished with 16 and 17 points, respectively. Dahlgren hit on three of his seven 3-pointers in the win, while Christensen hauled in 14 rebounds for the double-double.

Noah Ross paced the Wolverines with 12 points, while Ryan Anderson finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Wolverines returned to action with a contest against New York Mills on Jan. 22, before traveling to Bertha-Hewitt on Jan. 26. The Wolverines are 7-7 overall after the defeat to Breckenridge.

WDC 18 14--32

BRK 40 31--71

WDC-Matt Goeden 1, Hunter Hawkins 5, Mason Evans 3, Noah Ross 12, Ryan Anderson 8, Henry Fitzsimmons 3

3-pointers: Evans, Fitzsimmons. Free Throws: 9-13. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: None

BRK-Andrew Kram 7, Dawson Pedersen 2, Noah Christensen 16, Mitch Porter 2, Caden McGough 4, EJ Engen 2, Max Johnson 5, Derek Dahlgren 17, Hunter Feigum 6, Jace LeNoue 2, Justin Marsh 8

3-pointers: Kram, Johnson, Dahlgren 3, Marsh 2