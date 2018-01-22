Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Frazee crashes the boards, downs Wadena-DC

    By Jason Groth on Jan 22, 2018 at 9:29 p.m.
    Wadena-Deer Creek's Casey Volkmann drives around Frazee's Paige Oswald in the second half on Monday. Jason Groth/Pioneer Journal

    A second half run by the Frazee Hornets gave them a commanding 57-32 victory in a non-conference girls basketball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Jan. 22 in Wadena.

    The Hornets closed the first half with a 6-0 run and opened the second half with a 20-2 run, securing the road win.

    Mackenzie Carsten drives in the lane and takes a shot.

    Paige Oswald led the way for the Hornets, finishing with 17 points. Natalie Nudell added 13, while Paige Ziegler finished with 11.

    The Hornets were dominant on the glass, especially on the offensive end. They grabbed 49 total boards, 19 of them on the offensive side, while Wadena-DC corralled 22 rebounds in the loss.

    Frazee started strong with an 11-5 run, yet the Wolverines hung around. They trailed by as many as 10, but responded with an 8-0 run. Casey Volkmann hit a 3-pointer, followed by a jumper from Kennedy Gravelle and another triple from Mackenzie Carsten, cutting the lead to 23-21. Frazee responded with a quick run, scoring the half’s final six points taking a 29-21 lead into the break.

    The Frazee defense converges on W-DC's Ashley Adams.

    Most importantly, they took the momentum with them into the locker room and it carried over into the second half. The Hornets opened the second half with a 20-2 run, which enabled them to pull away for the 25-point win.

    Mackenzie Carsten led the way for the Wolverines with 11 points, while Gravelle added 10.

    The Hornets improved their season mark to 6-10, while the Wolverines fell to 5-11 overall.

    FRA 29 28--57

    WDC 21 11--32

    FRA-Madison Strong 1, Paige Oswald 17, Paige Ziegler 11, Talia Gabrielson 4, Carly Mahoney 7, Natalie Nudell 13, Aina Olson 2, Bailey Aho 2

    3-pointers: Oswald, Mahoney, Nudell. Free Throws: 14-18. Team Fouls: 5. Fouled Out: None

    WDC-Casey Volkmann 3, Ellie Miron 2, Kennedy Gravelle 10, MacKenzie Carsten 11, Lauryn Gravelle 4, Laura Krause 2

    3-pointers: Volkmann, Kennedy Gravelle 2, Carsten 3. Free Throws: 2-2. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None.

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballFrazee HornetsWadena-Deer Creekgirls basketballclass aa
    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
    Advertisement
    randomness