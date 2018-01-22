Frazee crashes the boards, downs Wadena-DC

The Hornets closed the first half with a 6-0 run and opened the second half with a 20-2 run, securing the road win.

Paige Oswald led the way for the Hornets, finishing with 17 points. Natalie Nudell added 13, while Paige Ziegler finished with 11.

The Hornets were dominant on the glass, especially on the offensive end. They grabbed 49 total boards, 19 of them on the offensive side, while Wadena-DC corralled 22 rebounds in the loss.

Frazee started strong with an 11-5 run, yet the Wolverines hung around. They trailed by as many as 10, but responded with an 8-0 run. Casey Volkmann hit a 3-pointer, followed by a jumper from Kennedy Gravelle and another triple from Mackenzie Carsten, cutting the lead to 23-21. Frazee responded with a quick run, scoring the half’s final six points taking a 29-21 lead into the break.

Most importantly, they took the momentum with them into the locker room and it carried over into the second half. The Hornets opened the second half with a 20-2 run, which enabled them to pull away for the 25-point win.

Mackenzie Carsten led the way for the Wolverines with 11 points, while Gravelle added 10.

The Hornets improved their season mark to 6-10, while the Wolverines fell to 5-11 overall.

FRA 29 28--57

WDC 21 11--32

FRA-Madison Strong 1, Paige Oswald 17, Paige Ziegler 11, Talia Gabrielson 4, Carly Mahoney 7, Natalie Nudell 13, Aina Olson 2, Bailey Aho 2

3-pointers: Oswald, Mahoney, Nudell. Free Throws: 14-18. Team Fouls: 5. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Casey Volkmann 3, Ellie Miron 2, Kennedy Gravelle 10, MacKenzie Carsten 11, Lauryn Gravelle 4, Laura Krause 2

3-pointers: Volkmann, Kennedy Gravelle 2, Carsten 3. Free Throws: 2-2. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None.