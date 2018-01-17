Sebeka's balance leads them to conference win over WDC

The answer came from a variety of different places, in the first half it was from the outside shooting of Megan Heino, while in the second half it was the interior play of Jayde Peterson. The Trojans had four players finish in double figures. Heino led the way with 12 points, while Maya Lake ended with 11. Kenzie Nelson and Petersen finished with 10 points each.

Kennedy Gravelle led all Wadena-DC scorers with 14 points. Ashley Adams and Casey Volkmann finished with 13 points each.

Petersen was a monster on the boards for Sebeka. She hauled in 21 rebounds to go with her 10 points. She grabbed 11 offensive rebounds in the game, which led to many second chance opportunities for the visiting Trojans. The Trojans held a 43-37 rebounding edge in the game, grabbing 17 offensive boards.

Sebeka jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first half, capitalizing on the strong shooting early from the outside. However, the Wolverines slowly chipped away at the lead, cutting it down to six 32-26 at the break on a 3-pointer by Kennedy Gravelle just before the end of the first half.

Ashley Adams helped the Wolverines gain the lead for the first time in the second half. She came out on fire, scoring eight of the team’s first 10 points, helping spark a 10-1 run, giving the Wolverines their first lead of the night.

However, it didn’t last long when Heino drilled a 3-pointer giving the Trojans a 40-38 lead. Kenzie Nelson gave the Trojans an eight point lead with a 3-pointer, making it 49-41. The Trojans moved the lead to 10 points, before Volkmann hit a 3-pointer, cutting it down to seven. The Wolverines closed to five after a 3-pointer from Adams, but they couldn’t get closer in the closing minutes, falling 55-50.

The Trojans move to 7-6 overall on the season, while moving to 5-2 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines fall to 5-9 overall, while sitting 4-3 in the Park Region Conference.

The Wolverines return to the floor on Friday, Jan. 19 when they take on Verndale in a Park Region Conference clash in Wadena at 6 p.m.

SEB 32 23--55

WDC 26 24--50

SEB: Maggie Erickson 2, Kenzie Nelson 10, Maya Lake 11, Jolee Lillquist 5, Madi Bullock 5, Megan Heino 12, Jayde Petersen 10

3-pointers: Nelson 3, Heino 4. Free Throws: 12-26. Team Fouls: 15. Fouled Out: None

WDC: Ashley Adams 13, Casey Volkmann 13, Ellie Miron 8, Hailey Weiderich 2, Kennedy Gravelle 14, Madison Packer 2

3-pointers: Adams 3, Volkmann, Gravelle 3. Free Throws: 5-9. Team Fouls: 20. Fouled Out: None