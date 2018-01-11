Wolverines snap skid with win over Menahga

The Wolverines are 5-6 overall, but 3-1 in Park Region Conference after the victory. The Wolverines spread the scoring out in the victory.

The Wolverines had four players finish in double figures. Ryan Anderson led the way with 14 points. Bereket Loer and Jonathan Pantages added 12 points each. Noah Ross ended with 11 in the win.

The Wolverines were 23 of 58 from the field and hit on nine of their 19 3-pointers. Loer hit four of them in the game, while Ross added two.

Menahga was not afraid to shoot the triple in the game. They attempted 31 of them, making 11 of them.

Tristan Aho led all scorers with 20 points. Zach Floyd finished with 11 points. Menahga was 20 of 66 from the field in the game.

The victory moves the Wolverines to 5-6 overall with a pair of home games in conference looming. The Wolverines host Sebeka on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and play host to Verndale on Friday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.

WDC 34 32--66

MEN 26 32--58

WDC-Bereket Loer 12, Jonathan Pantages 12, Matt Goeden 5, Hunter Hawkins 5, Lucas Doyle 4, Noah Ross 11, Ryan Anderson 14, Henry Fitzsimmons 3

3-pointers: Loer 4, Pantages, Goeden, Ross 2, Fitzsimmons. Free Throws: 11-25. Tam Fouls: 16. Fouled Out: None

MEN-Charlie Hodge 9, Tristan Aho 20, Zach Floyd 11, Jonah Howard 3, Grant Tolkhaven 8, Anthony Wurcock 3, Wade Bartman 1, Owen Anderson 3

3-pointers:Hodge 3, Aho 4, Floyd, Tolkhaven 2, Wurcock. Free Throws: 7-16. Team Fouls:19. Fouled Out: Anderson