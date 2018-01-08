Wadena-DC falls to C-I, downs Pillager

The Rangers win snapped a two-game winning streak for the Wolverines in a battle between former conference mates. Peterson connected on five 3-pointers and was 8 of 13 from the field. Karli Nelson finished with 15 points in the win. She hit two 3-pointers in the game and was 66 percent from the field.

Casey Volkmann led the way for the Wolverines. She finished with 17 points, hitting on four 3-pointers. The Wolverines were able to get plenty of shots off in the loss, however, could not get them to drop. The Wolverines were 18 of 74 from the field, while shooting 10 of 27 from beyond the arc.

The Wolverines were able to limit their turnovers, committing just 10 turnovers, yet were out-rebounded by the Rangers 38-32.

The Rangers out-scored the Wolverines 37-25 in the first half and 30-26 in the second half, earning the 16-point road win.

The Wolverines fall to 5-7 overall on the season, while the Rangers move back to .500 with the win, sitting at 6-6 overall. The Wolverines head on the road for a conference clash with Menahga on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

C-I 37 30--67

WDC 25 26--51

C-I-Lily Peterson 21, Kyle Monson 2, Karli Nixon 15, Dani Rydberg 8, Tori Decent 7, Mariah Bodle 9, Jami Nelson 5

3-pointers: Peterson 5, Nixon 2, Decent 1. Free Throws: 5-12. Team Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None.

WDC-MacKenzie Salge 3, Ashley Adams 8, Casey Volkmann 17, Sophie Kreklau 5, Ellie Miron 1, Hailey Wiederich 2, Kennedy Gravelle 2, Madison Packer 2, Mackenzie Carsten 14

3-pointers: Adams, Volkmann 4, Kreklau, Carsten 4. Free Throws: 8-14. Team Fouls: 13. Fouled Out: Ellie Miron.

Wadena-DC 50, Pillager 28

Kennedy Gravelle paced the Wolverines with 14 points, helping the Wolverines pick up a 50-28 victory over Pillager on Jan. 5 in a Park Region Conference girls basketball game in Wadena.

Gravelle helped the Wolverines move to 4-1 in conference play and inch closer to the .500 mark overall on the season.

Gravelle finished with 14 points and was one of three Wolverines in double figures. Casey Volkmann added 12 points, while Ashley Adams added 10 points in the win. Volkmann, Gravelle and Miron were strong on the glass, helping the Wolverines dominate the boards, 41-27. Miron and Gravelle finished with eight boards each, while Volkmann grabbed seven.

Volkmann helped the Wolverines defensively as well when she recorded seven of the team’s 14 steals. The Huskies turned the ball over 25 times in the game.

Jordyn Vanvickle led the way for Pillager with 12 points. Hailea Books added nine points in the loss.

PIL 15 13--28

WDC 18 32--50

PIL-Ziya Pulak 2, Jordyn Vanvickle 12, Maggie Schmit 2, Hailea Books 9, Samantha Macheel 3

3-pointers: Books, Macheel. Free Throws: 4-11. Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: None

WDC-Ashley Adams 10, Casey Volkmann 12, Sophie Kreklau 1, Ellie Miron 3, Hailey Wiederich 2, Kennedy Gravelle 14, Madison Packer 2, Mackenzie Carsten 2, Laura Krause 4

3-pointers:Adams, Gravelle 2. Free Throws: 7-12. Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None