Pillager stops Wadena-DC in conference play

The Wolverines fell behind in the first half and could not get on track when the Huskies built up a 33-20 first half lead.

Tanner Swenson led the Huskies with 18 points. Joshua Doss added 12 points in the game. Bereket Loer paced the Wolverines with 12 points, while Noah Ross added 11 points.

The Wolverines head on the road for a Section 8AA battle when they take on the Crookston Pirates on Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

W-DC 20 27--47

Pillager 33 30--63

WDC-Bereket Loer 12, Jonathan Pantages 3, Matt Goeden 3, Hunter Hawkins 2, Thomas Quincer 5, Lucas Doyle 1, Noah Ross 11, Ryan Anderson 6, Cooper Folkestad 4.

3-pointers: Loer 2, Pantages, Goeden, Quincer, Ross. Free Throws: 3-5. Team Fouls:14. Fouled Out: None.

PIL-Luke Woidyla 6, Carson Vanvickle 2, Ty Swenson 6, Tanner Swenson 18, Levi Nagel 6, Spencer Schaefer 6, Kaleb Smith 5, Joshua Doss 12, Isaac Thomsen 2. 3-pointers: Swenson 2. Free Throws: 7-11. Team Fouls: 11. Fouled Out: None