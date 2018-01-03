Wolverines return to the floor with a conference win

The Wolverines continued their success in conference play, improving to 3-1 against Park Region Conference opponents.

The Wolverines used a balanced attack in building up a 10-point first half lead. It was a lead they would maintain throughout the second half, picking up the 47-38 victory in their second half opener.

Casey Volkmann led all scorers with 12 points, while Mackenzie Carsten added 11 points. Carsten hit three 3-pointers in the win for the Wolverines.

It was the defense of the Wolverines that stymied the Hornets, holding them to 22 percent from the field. The Hornets hit on just 16 of their 70 shot attempts in the game. Despite being out-rebounded by nine, 36-27, and committing more turnovers, the Wolverines were able to pull out the victory. The Wolverines committed 23 turnovers in the game, while the Hornets turned it over 19 times.

The victory improves the Wolverines to 4-6 overall on the season and 3-1 in conference play. The loss dropped the Hornets to 5-5 overall and 1-3 in conference action. The Wolverines return to conference play when they take on Pillager on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-DC High School gymnasium.

Wadena-DC 28 19--47

Henning 18 20--38

WDC-Ashley Adams 8, Casey Volkmann 12, Sophie Kreklau 4, Ellie Miron 2, Kennedy Gravelle 8, Madison Packer 2, Mackenzie Carsten 11

3-pointers:Volkmann, Carsten 3. Free Throws: 5-10. Team Fouls: 8. Fouled Out: None

HEN-Val Weller 3, Molly Cordes 7, Megan Weber 10, Sydney Eckhoff 3, Abi Eckhoff 6, Autumn Grasswick 3, Megan Rinicker 2, Kylie Frederick 4

3-pointers: Weber 2. Free Throws: 4-8. Team Fouls: 12. Fouled Out: None