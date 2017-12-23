Cold shooting hampers Wolverines in loss to Park Rapids Area

The Panthers took advantage of a cold shooting Wadena-DC team, earning a 60-49 victory, closing the game out at the free throw line. Tristin Persons finished with 22 points, hitting his final 10 straight free throw attempts in the closing minutes.

“Plain and simple, we didn’t shoot the ball real well,” Wadena-DC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “It didn’t feel like we came out fired up and ready to play. The ball didn’t go in the hole and you aren’t going to win many games doing that.”

The Panthers took advantage of a cold shooting team in the first half, jumping out to a 30-18 lead. However, the Panthers struggled themselves in the second half, but the Wolverines were unable to take advantage of it.

“We have preached defense the last couple of games and we were holding them down but we can’t score,” Tumberg said. “We have to find that good mix somewhere.”

Multiple times in the second half, the Wolverines had chances to cut it to a one possession game, yet they couldn’t get the key bucket. The Wolverines trailed by five 38-33 and by six 41-35, yet it would be a bucket by Jake Reish to extend the lead back out or free throws by Reish, which did the same.

The free throw line played a big role in Park Rapids keeping the lead. They were 15 of 19 from the line in the game, while hitting on 15 of its 18 attempts in the second half. Half of the Panthers second half points came from the free throw line.

Gabriel Bagstad finished with 12 points as well for Park Rapids Area, while Bereket Loer added nine points for the Wolverines. Matt Goeden finished with eight.

The Wolverines fall to 3-4 overall on the season. They return to the floor with a contest against Frazee on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-DC High School gymnasium.

Park Rapids 30 30--60

Wadena-DC 18 31--49

PRA-Jake Reish 9, Luke Kosel 3, Jeffery Haas 6, Jason Haas 8, Gabriel Bagstad 12, Tristin Persons 22

3-pointers:Kosel, Bagstad, Persons 2. Free Throws: 15-19. Team Fouls: 18. Fouled Out: None.

WDC-Bereket Loer 9, Jonathan Pantages 6, Matt Goeden 8, Cade Kapphahn 2, Thomas Quincer 1, Lucas Doyle 3, Noah Ross 15, Ryan Anderson 5

3-pointers: Loer, Pantages. Free Throws: 15-20. Team Fouls: 20. Fouled Out: Loer, Pantages.