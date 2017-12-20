Ross hits milestone in loss to Pelican Rapids

“Congratulations to a great kid and athlete. He is one of those kids that you can’t help but cheer for and hope he receives everything he deserves in this game and life,” Wadena-DC head coach Kevin Tumberg said. “He’s the most dedicated and hardworking kid that I’ve had the opportunity to coach and I’m incredibly proud of him.”

The Vikings were led by Oakley Kress. He finished with 18 points. Jacob Gottenborg finished with 13 points. The Vikings were able to close the game out at the free throw line, hitting 10 of 17, but missed only three of their attempts in the second half. They hit eight of 11 in the second half with Gottenborg sinking five of six.

Bereket Loer led all scorers in the loss. He finished the game with 23 points. He hit four 3-pointers and was perfect at the free throw line, sinking all three attempts. Ross finished the game with 21 points. However, the Wolverines were unable to find much scoring from others in the game. Ryan Anderson and Matt Goeden finished with two points each.

The Wolverines return to the gym when they take on Park Rapids Area on Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena High School.

PLR 25 30--55

WDC 27 24--51

PLR-Nick Schermerhorn 4, McHale Krof 5, Hayden Christenson 3, Oakley Kress 18, Dillon Such 6, Jacob Gottenborg 13, Zack Sjolie 6

3-pointers: Christenson, Kress 4. Free Throws: 10-17: Team Fouls: 12: Fouled Out: None

WDC-Bereket Loer 23, Matt Goeden 2, Thomas Quincer 1, Lucas Doyle 2, Noah Ross 21, Ryan Anderson 2

3-pointers: Loer 4, Ross 2. Free Throws: 5-8: Team Fouls 19: Fouled Out: Goeden