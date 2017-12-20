Meader sparks Yellowjackets in 61-37 win over Wolverines

Shaking off a Dec. 15 loss to the Hawley Nuggets, the Yellowjackets improved their season record to 4-2. Ten players contributed to Perham’s offensive attack. Meader finished the night with 16 points and Gabby DeBoer canned 12. The Yellowjackets had trouble converting inside and made only 13 of their 46 two-pointers for a cool 28 percent. The Yellowjackets were seven of 23 on three-pointers.

The Yellowjackets made all seven of their three-pointers in the first half as they went on scoring sprees of eight, nine and 10 points. Perham’s defense did not allow the Wolverines to put two baskets together in the first half.

The Yellowjackets gave up 28 points to the Wolverines in the second half. Kennedy Gravelle led the Wolverines with nine points. Casey Volkmann was two-for-10 on field goal attempts for five points. Mackenzie Carsten and MacKenzie Salge each dropped in six. The Wolverines converted on 33 percent of their floor shots canning 17 of 51 but were ice cold outside the three-point arc making only two of 17 attempts.

Perham controlled the boards 35-29 with DeBoer collecting eight. Ellie Miron pulled down seven.

DeBoer had eight steals as the Yellowjackets dominated the floor game 23-6. The Wolverines turned the ball over 28 times.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 3-6.

Perham 31 30 - 61

W-DC 9 28 - 37

Perham - Kolbey Bormann 5, Lacy Richter 5, Lisa Meader 16, Katie Zepper 2, Caitlin Sondag 2, Grace Minten 1, Gabby DeBoer 12, Mesa Schultz 9, Aixa Kolofale 6, Rachel Muer 3.

3-pointers: Meader 4, Bormann, Richter, Muer. Free Throws: 14-23, Team Fouls: 10. Fouled Out: None

W-DC - MacKenzie Salge 6, Casey Volkmann 5, Ellie Miron 4, Hailey Wiederich 3, Kennedy Gravelle 9, Madison Packer 2, Mackenzie Carsten 2.

3-pointers: Volkmann, Gravelle. Free Throws 1-3, Team Fouls: 17, Fouled Out: None