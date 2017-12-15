The Wolverines improved their conference mark to 2-1 overall with their lone loss coming to New York Mills. However, the win gives the Wolverines some momentum heading into a Section 8AA clash with Perham on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the Wadena-DC high school gymnasium. The Wolverines have struggled outside the conference, posting a 1-4 record with its lone win coming against Bagley.

Casey Volkmann led the way for the Wolverines. She was one of three players in double figures, finishing with 15 points. She connected on two of the team’s three 3-pointers. Ashley Adams added 13 points on 60-percent shooting. She was six of seven from inside the 3-point line. Kennedy Gravelle finished with 11 points in the win.

The Wolverines held a 3-point edge at the break, 25-22, before pulling away in the second half, outscoring the Bears by five.

Ellie Miron played a big role on the glass for the Wolverines. The senior forward finished with eight boards, helping the Wolverines to a narrow rebounding edge on the Bears.

Erica VanDenhuevel finished with 14 points, pacing the Bears. Mikayla Hinzmann ended with 12 points, while Kaija Weishalla finished with 10.

The Wolverines move to 3-5 overall on the season and 2-1 in the Park Region Conference. They return home, hosting the Perham Yellowjackets on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-DC High School gymnasium.

WDC 25 23--48

BH 22 18--40

WDC-Ashley Adams 13, Casey Volkmann 15, Ellie Miron 3, Kennedy Gravelle 11, Mackenzie Carsten 6

3-pointers-Volkmann 2, Gravelle. Free Throws: 7-12. Team Fouls: 14. Fouled Out: None.

BH-Mikayla Hinzmann 12, Kaija Weishalla 10, Madelline Becker 4, Erica VanDenhuevel 14

3-pointers-Weishalla 3. Free Throws: 5-13. Team Fouls: 15: Fouled Out: Brandi Sarff