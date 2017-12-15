Wadena-DC hosts Park Region Conference Showcase

Basketball fans will be treated to a full day of basketball beginning at 1 p.m. The member schools’ junior varsity teams will also play prior to or after the varsity games in the auxiliary gymnasium at the high school.

Bertha-Hewitt and Sebeka will start the day at 1 p.m., followed by Menahga and Verndale at 3 p.m. New York Mills will battle Pillager at 5 p.m., while the host Wadena-DC Wolverines will clash with Henning at 7 p.m., to wrap up the day of basketball.

This is the first ever Park Region Showcase and should give fans an entertaining and exciting day of high school basketball. It’s a great opportunity to see the teams and players from the area all under one roof.

Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for students and is set by the Park Region Conference. One admission price is good for all day, allowing fans to enjoy up to four games. Full concessions will be available.